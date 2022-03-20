Roy Keane issues verdict on key Nottingham Forest duo after Liverpool FA Cup clash

Roy Keane praised James Garner and Ryan Yates for the partnership that they have struck up in the middle of the Nottingham Forest midfield.

The Reds have been transformed since Steve Cooper was named as Chris Hughton’s successor, with the side firmly in the mix for promotion back to the Premier League this season.

However, attention was on the FA Cup over the weekend, as Forest took on Liverpool, where they lost 1-0 late on.

Whilst it was a disappointing result, Cooper’s men were outstanding, matching the visitors for large parts and they will feel they should’ve taken the tie to extra-time at least.

Yates and Garner were excellent throughout, impressing with their work-rate and composure on the ball.

And, speaking on ITV ahead of the clash, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, former Forest man Keane was full of praise for the pair.

“He’s (Garner) been [in] a really good partnership with Yatesy, they complement each other very well, he’s technically very good.

“He likes to dictate the play, sits a little bit deeper than Yates. Tough game for him today, this is a great experience for young players coming up against top players like Liverpool, great way to learn.”

The verdict

You can be sure that Garner and Yates will appreciate these words from a player like Keane, and they backed up what he said with another excellent display.

As he mentions, there is a good balance between the pair and they’re going to be key to Forest as they chase promotion over the coming months, which is the focus.

They can be proud of how they competed against a quality Liverpool side, which will now serve as motivation as they try to ensure they face them in the league next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.