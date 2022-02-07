Roy Keane, Grant McCann, Alex Neil: What is the latest news on Sunderland’s manager search?

Sunderland are getting closer to appointing Lee Johnson’s successor as manager with a second round of interviews set to complete the hiring process, according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope.

The Sun confirmed this afternoon that Ladbrokes have suspended betting on Roy Keane to become the club’s manager, suggesting that he is firmly at the front of the queue at the Stadium of Light.

It would appear that only a breakdown in negotiations will not see Keane get the job, even though the Irishman has not been a manager in over ten years.

Craig Hope stated on Twitter this afternoon that Grant McCann and Alex Neil are not out of the question.

Sunderland are planning second interviews this week. Roy Keane remains frontrunner & negotiations continue (situation could change if agreement reached). But likes of Grant McCann & Alex Neil still in frame #safc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) February 7, 2022

McCann would bring League One promotion experience while Neil would Championship promotion experience.

A combination of the two could go on to pave the way for Sunderland’s resurgence up the EFL, however it seems as if they will have to bide their time as Roy Keane will be tasked with winning promotion in the final stretch of this campaign.

Bookmakers will very rarely suspend the market on a certain manager unless there is something concrete and that would suggest that Keane is close to getting the job this week.

It remains to be seen what kind of contract he would join the club on, from the outside it feels like more of a short term appointment although it is difficult to second guess what Keane’s ambitions in the role would be.

Sunderland are still just two points off of the automatic promotion spots but have been faltering for a few weeks.

A new manager would inherit a five point cushion inside the top six ahead of their trip to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday evening.