Ali Maxwell heaped praise on Jason Knight for his brave header to earn Bristol City a point at Swansea City on Sunday.

The Robins have had a mixed start to the campaign so far, picking up nine points from their opening seven games.

The draw against the Swans will certainly feel like a point gained for Liam Manning’s side, as they had been trailing from the 15th minute when Ben Cabango had put the hosts one up after finishing from a set-piece.

Jason Knight hailed for contribution in Bristol City’s draw at Swansea City

However, Bristol City would respond through a corner of their own, as Knight powered home a header from Scott Twine’s delivery to ensure they would avoid defeat.

And, speaking on the Not The Top 20 podcast, Maxwell immediately offered a comparison to the Man Utd legend when he thought about Knight’s goal.

“Both goals coming from corners, Seeing a lot of keepers getting blocked off by someone. Are they fouling them? Are they not fouling them? Is the keeper initiating the contact? Is the attacker? We’re not really sure. Maybe popularised by Arsenal.

“Two things can be true at the same time O’Leary was possibly fouled, but he could’ve possibly done more in clearing people out the way.

“Jason Knight with a big captain’s thumping header. That was Roy Keane-esque stuff, attacking the front post and heading home the equaliser.”

Jason Knight is a key figure for Bristol City

As an Irishman, Knight is sure to love that his header earnt a comparison with the midfield legend, and there’s no doubting it was a fantastic header.

Of course, you always need a good delivery, and Twine put the ball in the right area, but Knight still had a lot of work to do, and he attacked it well and wanted it more than others in the box.

Jason Knight's Championship Stats (Source: Sofascore) Figures correct as of 1/10/24 Games Played 7 Goals 1 Assists 1 Touches per game 69.6 Pass accuracy 81% Balls recovered per game 5.4 Tackles per game 1.3

This continues what has been a good start to the season for Knight, who has quickly established himself as a key part of Manning’s plans.

The 23-year-old was an ever-present last season, and the fact he has been given the captain’s armband permanently shows he is also a real leader on and off the pitch for the Robins.

Given his age, there is still room for development with Knight, and he will feel that there are areas of his game that he can improve to become a more complete midfielder.

You can be sure that scoring more goals will fall into that category, and that equaliser against Swansea was his first of the season.

Obviously, he doesn’t have an attacking role as such in the side, but Knight does boast quality on the ball, and he proved on Sunday that he can be a danger from set-plays, so he should certainly be looking to beat his tally of four from last season.

Knight is sure to be in the XI once again when Bristol City welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Ashton Gate on Wednesday night, as they look to push into the top-half of the Championship.