Roy Keane development shared as Sunderland step up managerial search

Roy Keane is set for a second interview for the Sunderland job as the club look to make a decision on Lee Johnson’s successor.

The Black Cats fell to an embarrassing 6-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers last week, which prompted the hierarchy to sack Johnson. Since then, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding who would take over, with Keane emerging as the strong favourite.

And, whilst it’s too soon to say he has the role, reporter Alan Nixon did confirm that the former boss is in line for further talks this week, but he crucially added that he isn’t on his own in that.

A 2-1 loss at home to bottom of the table Doncaster Rovers yesterday is likely to mean the club press forward in naming the next boss, with the Wearside outfit losing ground in the top two race.

Sunderland currently sit fourth in League One, two points behind Wigan who also have four games in hand.

Despite that, it seems unlikely that they will get an announcement in for the game at Cheltenham on Tuesday evening.

The verdict

The nature of the defeat on Saturday shows that the board need to make a decision quickly, and you would expect some progress to be made in the coming days.

Clearly, Keane is a leading candidate and the fact he is having a second interview suggests that he is interested in the vacancy.

But, it’s important to note that he isn’t the only name in the frame, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

