It is only natural that clubs in the Championship cast their eyes towards the Premier League when it comes to signing young talent.

With loan moves to the EFL able to play an important role in a player's development when minutes are unavailable in the top flight, increasingly, we are seeing some of the top young talent from the Premier League trickle down temporarily.

One player that has done so previously is Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

With the youngster not quite ready for minutes at Selhurst Park, Rak-Sakyi joined League One side Charlton Athletic for the 2022/23 campaign, and to say he excelled would be an understatement.

Despite Charlton being a fairly average side that season, Rak-Sakyi impressed greatly, going on to score 15 goals and register nine assists during his loan spell at The Valley.

Naturally, as a result, plenty of Championship sides were keen on landing the Palace starlet on loan, with Ipswich and Sunderland just two sides reported to have been keen.

In the end, nothing came about this summer, but, with Rak-Sakyi having played just six times in the Premier League, both clubs may well have their eye on another move in January.

That was until the latest update on Rak-Sakyi's injury, provided by Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles boss told the media, via South London Press: “It’s bad,” confirmed Hodgson.

“We don’t know 100 per cent. We’re not talking a week or two, we’re probably talking longer than that. It’s a real blow.

“Just as you get Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise back almost into the fold, you lose another player who we think is very important for us in our attacking play.

“We regained two and lost one. I would have preferred to have all three.”

Clearly, it is not nice to see a young player like Jesurun Rak-Sakyi get injured, and the fact that the length and severity of the injury is unknown at this stage is bad news.

It must be said, though, that the above comments, arguably for a couple of reasons, could potentially spell bad news for the likes of Ipswich Town and Sunderland.

First of all, we are assuming both sides remain keen on Rak-Sakyi and would be keen on landing him on loan again in January.

However, any sort of long-term injury would clearly rule that out.

Even if Rak-Sakyi were to recover in say, December, are Crystal Palace really going to want to loan him out into an environment they cannot protect his minutes when he initially returns? It could certainly be argued that could be unlikely.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's senior career in numbers so far, as per Transfermarkt Club Played Goals Assists Crystal Palace 10 0 0 Charlton Athletic 49 15 9

Furthermore, from Hodgson's comments above, he genuinely sounds gutted to have lost the youngster for the time being.

This perhaps hints that Hodgson was looking to involve him more, and more regularly, moving forwards.

In that scenario, the need for a Championship loan move for regular minutes would, of course, be negated.

Indeed, then, for a multitude of reasons outlined above, Hodgson's injury revelation and comments on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be bad news for Ipswich and Sunderland.