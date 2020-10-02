Roy Hodgson rules Crystal Palace out of race to sign EFL star

Brentford star Said Benrahma is not a player that Crystal Palace are currently targeting, with Roy Hodgson all-but ruling out a move for the Algerian.

Reports have resurfaced that Palace are pushing on in their attempts to sign Benrahma from Brentford.

However, Hodgson has been quizzed on the 25-year-old and immediately shot down the suggestion that Palace are making a move to sign him.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Brentford signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Dominic Thompson? Arsenal Spurs West Ham Chelsea

He claims that the squad has adequate options in Benrahma’s left-wing position and that there’s no dialogue with Brentford.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (02/10, 16:01), Hodgson said: “As far as I’m concerned there isn’t any real dialogue going on between us and Brentford. We certainly haven’t discussed buying a player for that position.

“Who knows? I’ve got no idea what Brentford are thinking. It’d be very unusual of me, or even stupid, when his name comes up to not say he’s a good player, but we have players in that position.

“We’ve signed Eze to strengthen us in that area and, on top of that, we have Schlupp, Townsend and Meyer, so we certainly aren’t short of players in the position that Said Benrahma plays.”

Benrahma dazzled for Brentford in the Championship last season, scoring 17 goals and registering a further nine assists for Thomas Frank’s side.

Ultimately, Benrahma’s efforts weren’t enough to guide Brentford into the Premier League and they are still in the Championship.

Last night, Benrahma looked back to his best, scoring a brace in a 3-0 League Cup win over Fulham to reach the last-eight of the competition.

The Verdict

Well, it doesn’t sound like Palace will be getting their hands on Benrahma.

Hodgson appears adamant that he’s not in for another winger at this stage and, with the window ticking away, it could be the end of the saga involving Benrahma and Palace.

Others might still move, but this looks like a no-go at this late stage of the window.

Thoughts? Let us know!