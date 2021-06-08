Roy Hodgson responds to West Brom managerial interest

Roy Hodgson has knocked back an approach from West Bromwich Albion to become their new manager, according to Football Insider.

The Baggies remain on the lookout for a new manager following their relegation from the Premier League and Sam Allardyce’s decision to leave at the end of last season.

There has been talk regarding Chris Wilder and Michael Appleton, but Roy Hodgson is also said to have been sounded out as a potential contender.

In fact, Football Insider claim that Albion have been in contact with Hodgson to discuss the possibility of him becoming West Brom boss for a second time.

But Hodgson has knocked back Albion’s approach, and is believed to want a rest from management after recently leaving Crystal Palace.

The 73-year-old’s four-year tenure of Palace came to an end at the end of the campaign, with his contract running out at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson has previously managed West Brom, taking the reins between February 2011 and May 2012, winning 20 of his 54 games at the helm.

The Verdict

This could be a bit of a blessing in disguise for West Brom in my opinion.

Hodgson is obviously a very experienced manager who has been successful in the past, but he’s getting old and clearly needs a rest from the game.

I think there are younger, up and coming managerial options out there, and for me, Michael Appleton would be a shrewd appointment for the Baggies as he is a younger, progressive coach.

He’d get the best out of Albion’s players, I think.