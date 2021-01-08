Roy Hodgson makes Crystal Palace transfer admission amid rumoured move for EFL goalkeeper

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has spoken out and addressed rumours linking the club with a move for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

The Eagles were reportedly rivalling both Arsenal and Leeds to the potential signing of the Hoops shot-stopper, who has caught the eye with some strong performances this season.

Dieng has made 20 appearances for Mark Warburton’s side, who are currently sat 20th in the Championship table after their opening 22 matches of this year’s campaign.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from London News Online), Roy Hodgson admitted that he’s content with his current options, and that any goalkeeper that arrived this month, wouldn’t be used in his first-team plans.

“The scouting department and Doug Freedman are keeping an eye on good players for the future.

“To be frank, there might be some interest in this goalkeeper – but it’s not one we’re discussing at the moment to join our first-team squad because we have three extremely good goalkeepers. Hennessey is recovering from injury and won’t be out for so much longer, we signed Jack Butland and we’ve got Vicente Guaita.

“It’s pretty obvious that any goalkeeper coming in at the moment would not be signed to play in the first team.”

Dieng and his QPR team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on London rivals Fulham in the third round of the FA Cup.

Can you score full marks on the ultimate 2021 QPR quiz?

1 of 24 What area are QPR based in? North London East London South London West London

The Verdict:

I think he could be on the move this month.

Dieng has really impressed me since coming into the QPR starting XI, and he could be a solid backup option to have for a team in the Premier League.

He’s a player attracting serious demand this month though, with Arsenal and Leeds both being credited with interest already in the January transfer window.

Hodgson’s latest update could hint that Dieng won’t be signing for them though, as he’s clearly content with his current options.