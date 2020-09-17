Roy Hodgson issues transfer update on Crystal Palace’s pursuit of EFL ace

Crystal Palace have reportedly been interested in a deal to sign Brentford winger Said Benrahma according to The Evening Standard.

Benrahma caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Bees last term, and scored 17 goals, whilst also chipping in with ten assists in his 46 appearances.

But his efforts weren’t quite enough as the Bees missed out on promotion into the Premier League after a defeat to Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

The Evening Standard have recently reported that Palace have entered talks with Brentford over a deal that could cost up to £25million for Benrahma’s services.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their match against Manchester United, Palace boss Roy Hodgson admitted that their interest in Benrahma depends on

“Not something we have discussed at great length, our interest is dependent on the price. It is not our priority, we’re still looking to get another striker in, that is the priority.”

Brentford are currently sat 16th in the Championship table after a defeat to Birmingham City on the opening weekend of fixtures, and will be keen to get back to winning ways against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Verdict:

They’ll surely match Brentford’s valuation of the winger.

Benrahma was brilliant for the Bees last season, and I think he’s more than good enough to be playing his football in the Premier League this term.

If you combine his level of creative ability with that of Ebere Eze’s, then the Eagles will be much more of a threat than they worse last season in the top-flight.

It would be a real statement of intent by Roy Hodgson’s side if they were able to strike a deal to sign Benrahma.