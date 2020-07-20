Rowett reveals long-serving Millwall man heading for exit

As per London News Online, Aiden O’Brien is to leave Millwall this summer, having played over 200 games for the Lions.

O’Brien signed a new deal to extend his stay at the club to the end of the season, with it originally expiring in June, but now that short period is coming to an end it looks as though he is going to be moving on from The Den.

Quoted by the report, Millwall manager Gary Rowett revealed:

“Aiden came to see me a while ago to ask his situation and I couldn’t really give him anything definitive.

“He really wanted a steer and I told him that as we stand I think he has to move on and play.”

It’s clear that Rowett does not see O’Brien in his plans for next season and it now remains to be seen where he ends up.

At 26-years-old, he’s still got plenty to offer the right club and you would have thought, on a free, plenty of EFL sides would be considering a move for him.

The Verdict

It’s a shame for O’Brien to be ending his spell at Millwall with a few injury issues and without the fans watching on, as Rowett says, but it looks as though this would be best for him.

If Rowett thinks it’s time to move on then, for his career, that is what O’Brien needs to do and it remains to be seen where he ends up next.