‘Rowett out’ – These Millwall fans react to virtual defeat as Lions crash out

Millwall’s Ultimate Quaranteam Cup journey is over after they were comfortably beaten 3-0 in the second-round by Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo in what turned out to be a one-sided affair in the Netherlands.

The Lions reached the last 64 courtesy of a 7-1 thrashing of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, but YouTuber Josh Zerker, who recorded an impressive 3-0 win against the Scots in the first leg, was unable to replicate his first-round performance, registering just one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes and as a result exited the competition against Venlo’s E-sports player Dennis Verhoeven.

Zerker started an evenly-contested affair brightly, but conceded three times in 22 minutes before the break and found himself facing a mountain to climb if Millwall were to continue their adventure in the tournament hosted by League Two Leyton Orient.

The YouTuber thought he’d reduced the deficit midway through the second period, but the hero against Hibs, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, was in an offside position and Millwall’s joy was short-lived. Sooner after, Matt Smith fired wide as the Lions went in search of a consolation, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Zerker’s partner Jamie O’Doherty took to Twitter and joked that it would have been a different story if it had been at The Den.

Unfortunately we bow out in the Round of 64! @ZerkaaHD would’ve beaten him at The Den 😉 Although it was all just a bit of fun for charity, it was a pleasure to take part and represent the lions. Hopefully we do it all again one day, who knows! 🦁💙 https://t.co/pUnG8RxW7V — FUTWIZ Jamie (@JamieODoherty) March 24, 2020

As for some Millwall fans, who’d been in a joyous mood after beating Hibs, were anything but happy after this defeat…..

So why do I feel gutted we lost a virtual game!!!!! — No One Likes Us (@NoOneLikesUs3) March 24, 2020

rowett out — JB (@Japression) March 24, 2020

I mean when they have a pro fifa player I guess 3-0 is a good score 😂 — Jack Caple (@jcaple1998) March 24, 2020

#JoshOut …? I’m just saying — Brecht Van Hoecke ➐ (@CIassicCharles) March 24, 2020

