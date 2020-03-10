Rowett offers verdict on Lions man as Millwall star pens deal

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has lauded the effort and improvements of Mahlon Romeo after the Lions defender secured his long-term future in SE16 on Monday by signing a fresh contract.

Romeo has played a key part in the club’s recent climb towards the top-six – starting all but one of Millwall’s Championship matches this season and has been rewarded with his second new deal in the space of 18 months.

The Lions boss was keen to point out the full-backs defensive work and the partnership he has developed over the previous few campaigns with flying winger Jed Wallace.

The 24-year-old has provided one assist in his 36 league starts this term and has been part of a back four that have the sixth meanest defensive record in the league.

Speaking to Millwall’s official website, Rowett said: “He’s been fantastic. He’s one of those players I really like, he’s a really relaxed guy. He’s quite chilled out and I think sometimes what he’s done better this season is he has flicked that switch when he’s gone out on the pitch.

“He’s been very aggressive defensively. I think he’s naturally going to be more attacking than he is a defensive right-back because that’s his strengths. He’s very athletic, he gets forward and links brilliantly with Jed.

“I think he’s really improved his defensive side of his game. He’s performed really really well.”

The Verdict

Rowett has every right to be heaping the praise on Romeo. He’s one player that has majorly befitted from his arrival and it wouldn’t be off the mark to suggest that the defender has possibly been Millwall’s most consistent player this season behind Bartosz Bialkowski and Jed Wallace.

The next target for Romeo is to start adding more assist to his game – just one this season isn’t a good enough return for a player that boasts his pace and quality.