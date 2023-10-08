Norwich City will already be looking ahead to the January transfer window to see whether they can make any signings to enhance their squad and take them to the next level.

The international break has now arrived and that should give David Wagner, the recruitment team and other key figures at Carrow Road the opportunity to plan for the next window, with their players likely to have some time off.

Although it will be difficult for the Canaries to know exactly what they need in the winter, with injuries and departures likely to play a key part in who they need to bring in, planning will certainly be a good idea.

If they can plan well, that will allow them to move quickly for some of their targets and that should prevent them from having to bite their nails on deadline day to see whether they have got some additions over the line.

It's unclear how much Wagner will have to spend - but they arguably did enough during the summer to ensure they don't need to do too much in January.

Ahead of the winter window, we have predicted two players who will arrive at Carrow Road and one who will leave.

Out: Jonathan Rowe

Rowe has been impressive this season, registering seven goals and two assists in 13 competitive appearances this term.

If the 20-year-old can continue to impress in the first team, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him attract interest during the January transfer window, with vultures likely to be circling to see whether they can sign some of the most promising players in the Championship.

At 20, clubs will see him as a player that has a high ceiling and will only get better, making him a real asset to have both financially and on the pitch.

If he is to depart in January though, he will need to continue scoring and performing. And if he does, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Wagner's side sell him considering he has less than two years left on his contract.

In: Bradley Ihionvien

The Colchester United forward has stepped up well to a senior level, scoring for his current side in League Two this term.

At 19, he would probably be seen as one for the future if he did join the Canaries, with the second-tier side being linked with a move for him in the summer.

Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Watford were also believed to be interested in Ihionvien, so the Norfolk outfit may face a battle to secure their signature if they decide to make an approach in January.

If he does join, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him return to Colchester on loan for the rest of the season.

In: Rafael Camacho

Camacho doesn't seem to be a part of Sporting Lisbon's plans - but he could be an asset in the second tier if his time with Liverpool is anything to go by.

He left Anfield some time ago now, but he has managed to get some senior experience under his belt since departing Merseyside and that can only benefit him if he did make the switch to Carrow Road.

The winger was another player linked with Wagner's side during the summer - and if Rowe and other wide players depart in January - he could be a very useful addition.