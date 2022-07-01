“Rovers need reinforcements in central midfield” – Blackburn set to compete for Aston Villa player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are eyeing a loan agreement with Aston Villa for youngster Tim Iroegbunam, according to Birmingham Live.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side face competition from five other Championship clubs in the race to sign the 19-year old.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the youngster would be a good addition to the Rovers team…

Alfie Burns

There’s certainly worse deals that Blackburn could look to do this summer.

Iroegbunam doesn’t have a heap of first-team experience and that’s obviously a concern, yet he makes up for it with his potential.

After the likes of Bradley Johnson and Joe Rothwell departed earlier in the summer, there’s room for recruits in the Blackburn midfield.

One area they could look to strengthen is from the Premier League loan market and brings you to someone like Iroegbunam.

There’s an opportunity for him somewhere in the Championship and he should have a drive to prove himself after stints with Aston Villa and West Brom.

If Blackburn give him that platform, it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on.

Marcus Ally

Blackburn Rovers have a lot of work to do in assembling a deep enough squad to tackle the Championship this upcoming season.

Ryan Nyambe and Darragh Lenihan have left the club at the end of their deals and loanees returning to their parent clubs has the squad looking a little bare.

Iroegbunam would be an excellent addition on loan for the vast majority of second tier clubs, and Rovers need reinforcements in central midfield areas.

Lewis Travis and John Buckley are currently the only two specialist central midfielders at the club.

Iroegbunam is very technically gifted and should be able to adapt to however Jon Dahl Tomasson wants to play in 2022/23.

Regular first team opportunities should be available at Ewood Park, so it could be a good move for both parties.

Ben Wignall

There is a definite need for Blackburn to strengthen their midfield department this summer, and Iroegbunam would fit the bill in terms of what Jon Dahl Tomasson potentially needs.

The Dane tends to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, and with just John Buckley and Lewis Travis – potentially Tayo Edun as well if he’s seen as more of an engine room operator and not a left-back – as options, it’s an area that needs looking at.

From the little I’ve seen of Iroegbunam in a Villa shirt, he looks to be very calm on the ball for a teenager and he’s not afraid to get stuck into a tackle either.

A season in the Championship would do him the world of good, and considering the success of other loanees that have spent time at Rovers, such as Jan Paul van Hecke last season, it would be a no-brainer for Villa to send their starlet to Ewood Park.