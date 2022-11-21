“Rovers have coped well” – Blackburn fan pundit reflects on the impact of major summer outgoing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite a heavy defeat to bitter rivals Burnley last time out, Blackburn Rovers have undoubtedly had a successful season so far as they sit third in the table.

Jon Dahl Tomasson had a busy summer as he put his mark on the squad, and one of the main priorities was to find a replacement for Darragh Lenihan.

The Irish international had been a key player for Rovers but with his deal expiring in the summer, he made the decision to join Middlesbrough on a free.

Many predicted that would be a significant loss for Blackburn but fan pundit Toby told FLW that he has been pleased with how things have played out.

“On the whole, I don’t think they’re missing him. Don’t get me wrong, I was disappointed to see Lenihan go as he’d been such an important player for the club and he left on a free when he had the ability to bring a lot of money into the club but that ultimately didn’t happen because of his contract situation.

“However, since then, the man brought into replace him, Dominic Hyam, has arguably been the player of the season. Daniel Ayala has stayed fit that has let us see what a good defender he is, Scott Wharton is an excellent academy product and the likes of Hayden Carter, Ash Phillips and Clinton Mola, show there are good options for that central defensive role.

“Rovers have got more than enough to cope with the absence of Lenihan from a defensive perspective as we’ve already seen on the pitch. I think from the leadership aspect, Lewis Travis has stepped into the role as captain pretty well.

“As disappointing as it was to lose Lenihan, I think Rovers have coped well.”

Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Blackburn Rovers players play for now?

1 of 18 Joshua King Galatasaray Fenerbahce Besiktas Istanbul Basaksehir

The verdict

Lenihan’s departure did seem as though it would be hugely problematic for Blackburn because he had been a very good player over the years and he was a real leader in the dressing room.

So, it was frustrating for the club to lose him on a free but there’s no doubt that they have replaced him with Hyam.

The table shows the progress has been made and whilst there are still areas to improve, Tomasson has done a good job on the whole and the side are generally solid defensively.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.