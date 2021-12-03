Rothwell starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Preston North End this weekend

Blackburn have managed to break into the top six in the Championship this campaign and will want to stay there until the final whistle goes at the end of the season.

With the side in such fine form and Ben Brereton-Diaz impressing with his goals in attack, they’ll certainly fancy their chances now more than ever of taking on rivals Preston this weekend and getting the win.

The affairs between the two sides are often intriguing fixtures and this weekend could be no different, with Rovers desperate to solidify their spot in the play-offs and PNE eager to prove they can still compete towards the top end of the table.

But who is likely to start for the Ewood Park outfit in the clash?

Even though Tyrhys Dolan will no doubt want to face off against his former team in what should be a huge clash, he may have to settle for a runout off the bench.

After a decent victory in their last game and some solid showings upfront, it would be hard for the youngster to break into this lineup. Brereton-Diaz is always a threat so should hold his place, while Reda Khadra looked sharp and bagged the only goal of the game alongside him.

Just behind them, John Buckley was also superb and got the assist and with a clean sheet in the bag too, it would be hard to swap round any of the defence to boot.

Thomas Kaminski could miss out through injury but he hasn’t been completely ruled out and if there is any chance of him getting action, then there is every chance he retains his spot. Joe Rothwell too is match fit and with the type of player he is, he won’t be dropped again.