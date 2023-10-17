The Championship returns to action after the October international break on Friday night, when Rotherham United host Ipswich Town at The New York Stadium.

It has been a challenging start to the campaign for the home team, who currently sit second from bottom of the Championship table, with just one league win since the start of the campaign.

While they will be keen to turn that around quickly, that may not be easy to do against Ipswich this weekend.

Following promotion from League One last season, Kieran McKenna's side sit second in the Championship, having won nine and lost just one of their 11 league games so far this season.

That could make this an intriguing encounter between two sides at opposite ends of the table, so we've taken a look at the big questions ahead of that game, right here.

What is the team news ahead of Rotherham vs Ipswich?

Rotherham look set to be out without their first choice centre backs Tyler Blackett and Cameron Humphries for some time, with both having picked up similar injuries in recent weeks.

That could mean that the experienced duo of Lee Peltier and Grant Hall, themselves only recently back from their own fitness issues, are likely to start against the Tractor Boys.

For their part, Ipswich have been dealt a significant injury concern over the international break, after winger Wes Burns suffered a shoulder injury while playing for Wales.

Meanwhile, midfielder Lee Evans is facing a number of months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a knee injury shortly before the break, though they will otherwise be hoping for a fully fit squad to choose from.

Are tickets still available for Rotherham vs Ipswich?

Tickets are still available to home supporters for this game, with prices from £25-27 for adults, £18-20 for concessions, £10-11 for 13-17-year-olds, and £4-10 for Under 9s depending on stands, with the price of tickets increasing after 5pm on matchday.

Those home tickets are only available to supporters who have a purchase history with Rotherham United.

That is due to the fact that Ipswich have sold out their away allocation, meaning there are no more tickets available for away fans who have not already purchased one for the match.

Is Rotherham vs Ipswich on TV?

The match between Rotherham and Ipswich will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football on Friday night, with coverage set to begin from 7:30pm that evening.

Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Highlights will also be shown on the Football League Highlights Show from 9:00pm on Saturday on ITV 4, and from 11:55pm on ITV 1 later that evening.

What time does Rotherham vs Ipswich kick-off?

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town is due to kick-off at 8:00pm on Friday 20th October at The New York Stadium, with team news due to be issued an hour before kick-off.

Ipswich claimed a 4-1 win when these two sides met at Portman Road in the Third Round of the FA Cup last season, while a Michael Smith strike secured a 1-0 win for the Millers the last time they hosted Ipswich on their home turf in League One in April 2022.