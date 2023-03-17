We really are down to the business end of the Championship season and Rotherham United's clash with Cardiff City emphasises that this weekend.

With nine matches left to play, both sides are still dangerously close to the relegation zone in the second tier.

Indeed, Rotherham sit 20th in the division at present, with 40 points on the board, whilst Cardiff City sit one point and one place lower, in 21st with 39 points.

Of course, with four and five points buffers over the relegation zone and Blackpool in 22nd, taking all three points in this clash would be a fantastic step towards going on and securing survival.

The loser of this one, on the other hand, could find themselves just one or two points ahead of the drop zone should Blackpool pick up a win at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon when they face Coventry City.

Sky Sports' EFL pundit David Prutton does not think either side will take the win this weekend, though, instead predicting a draw at the New York Stadium.

Indeed, in his latest Sky Sports predictions column, Prutton wrote: "It hasn’t been a good week for Rotherham."

"Two defeats on the bounce has sent them back towards the bottom three, and this is a massive game.

"Cardiff could jump above them with victory, and will be feeling somewhat confident after battling back to take a point off of West Brom in midweek.

"Another score draw for them here for me. Prediction: 1-1"

The Verdict

This seems a sensible prediction from David Prutton ahead of this weekend's clash.

I can't help but think, though, that should the game hang in the balance, that both sides will go for it.

The three points could be so crucial that surely neither side can afford to let the opportunity to take them slip away without a serious effort to secure them.

It will be exciting to see who comes out on top in this one.