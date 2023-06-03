They may be dwarfed in terms of the size of their fanbase by a couple of their South Yorkshire neighbours, but Rotherham United certainly possess a loyal fanbase who pack out the New York Stadium on a game-by-game basis.

The Millers haven't reached the dizzying heights of the Premier League ever like their local rivals either, not tasting the top flight of English football in their entire existence.

It hasn't stopped them reaching the Championship though and that is where they are hoping to stabilise - let's look at four of their most famous supporters.

Paul Chuckle

Two of South Yorkshire's favourite sons hail from Rotherham in the form of the Chuckle Brothers, although Barry sadly passed away in 2018.

Paul still remains however and what he also remains is an ardent Millers supporter and is a life president at the club.

He is of course best known for the BBC series ChuckleVision and since the death of his brother, Paul has been a regular on the pantomime circuit and perhaps quite iconicly delivered the EFL Trophy on the Wembley pitch back in 2022 to United on a motorcycle.

Chris Wolstenholme

Like the majority of Millers fans, Wolstenhome is born in the town and plays an important part in the globally-known rock band Muse as their bassist and backing vocalist.

The 44-year-old has been a part of seven chart-topping albums in the United Kingdom and one United States Billboard chart-topping album, which shows just how big Muse truly are, and he once spoke of his days watching the likes of Bobby Williamson and Clive Mendonca on the terraces at Millmoor.

Mat Nicholls

Bring Me the Horizon have been a band since 2004 and have a UK chart-topping album, but whilst they were formed in Sheffield, their drummer Nicholls has always been an ardent Miller, hailing from Maltby.

Nicholls even managed to strike up a friendship with United icon Paul Warne a few years ago, who attended a BMTH concert in Leeds and then invited Nicholls down to the Rotherham training ground when manager - a nice touch for a loyal and famous fan!

Howard Webb

One of the most famous and recognized ex-referees in world football, Webb is Rotherham born and bred and is an avid fan of the club, having been spotted in the stands on multiple occasions.

Webb refereed in local leagues in South Yorkshire before graduating into the Football League in the 1990s, eventually reaching the Premuer League in 2003 and refereeing UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup finals.

Since his retirement in 2014, Webb became technical director for the Professional Game Match Officials Board (now the PGMOL) where he currently is as chief refereeing officer, but in-between those jobs he has spent time at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and at the MLS' Professional Referee Organization.