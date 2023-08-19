Highlights Matt Taylor aims to keep Rotherham in the Championship for another season after a promising showing last campaign.

Rotherham have added quality and competition to their squad, with new signings Andre Green and Fred Onyedinma bolstering the forward positions.

Rotherham brought an end to their 'yo-yo' relationship between the Championship and League One last season, finishing six points off the drop upon their return to the second tier. They now look to retain their status and fend off the drop once more in a hotly-contested division with Matt Taylor having the responsibility of leading his side to safety.

Following the departure of Paul Warne, the former Exeter City boss arrived in October and has continued to bolster his side for this season.

The departures of Chiedozie Ogbene to Luton Town is notable while Wes Harding has joined Millwall, as well as the experienced Conor Washington and Richard Wood who have departured for new adventures.

Coming the other way, the Millers have added quality and competition to an array of positions, the likes of Andre Green and Fred Onyedinma adding depth in the forward positions while Cafú, Dillion Phillips and Grant Hall bolster the lineup down the other end.

A challenging task at hand, Rotherham will need an effective leader in the dugout to make their objectives a reality. With this in mind, we look at the top ten best performing managers the club has ever had, according to win percentages.

10 Emlyn Hughes - 36.90%

Taking over from a side which had just secured promotion to Division Two, Hughes faced a difficult challenge as player-manager. However, a strong end to the season saw his side finish seventh in their first season in the division to secure their best league finish since the 1960s.

The former Liverpool and Wolves player, however, suffered a different fate the following season as they were thrown into a relegation battle with the team eventually finishing 20th in his last year at the club, ending his run of 84 games with 31 wins.

9 Phil Henson - 37.69%

Henson made an instant impact after joining the club for a second time, this time as boss instead of player.

He finished second with his side in the 1991/92 season, securing promotion to the newly-renamed Division Two, the club back in the third tier following a short absence and where they would stay until 1996. He bowed out with roughly 75 wins to his name while falling just shy of the 200 games mark under his tenure.

8 Jim McAnearney - 38.33%

The former Plymouth Argyle and Watford player managed the Millers in the late 1960s, slowly but surely seeing his side progress up the Division Three table following a recent relegation.

A fifth place finish in the 1971/72 season was the highest point under his reign before succumbing to relegation the following season and his final year in the dugout for the club - leaving the club with more than 90 wins to his name in 240 matches before taking on roles at the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Scarborough.

7 Jimmy McGuigan - 38.42%

Taking over from McAnearney in 1973, he narrowly improves on his predecessor's record in what was a relatively successful period for the club.

The former Crewe Alexandra and Sunderland player secured promotion for his side in his second season in charge with a third place promotion spot. The Millers continued to compete in the then Division Three for the rest of the decade with a range of finishes from fourth to 20th.

In a term which spanned more than 340 matches, he won around 131 games for the club as he helped to steer the ship in a positive position going forward.

6 Andy Smailes - 39.21%

A long-serving manager during the 1950s, the former Bristol City and Newcastle United star was a steady presence for the Millers following a relatively recent promotion with consistent mid-table finishes in Division Three.

Ranging from fifth to 17th place finishes, his side was comfortable and rarely in danger of the drop during his spell of just less than 300 games, winning 109 of those outings.

5 Steve Evans - 41.62%

An experienced EFL manager, Evans lended his expertise in 2012 and was instrumental in their successful push up the pyramid. A win on the final day of the 2012/13 season saw the Millers claim an automatic promotion spot up to League One, finishing second with 79 points.

The following season, however, ended up being double delight, achieving back-to-back promotions via the play-offs, beating Leyton Orient on penalties. The club also managed to survive in their first year in the second tier, finishing five points clear of the drop before Evans departed early on the following season - winning 72 of his 173 outings.

4 Danny Williams - 42.40%

Amassing more than 400 appearances as a player for the Millers, Williams swapped playing for managing, providing stability in Division Two.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Swindon Town boss oversaw back-to-back mid-table finishes including a quarter-final run in the League Cup in his relatively short stint in the dugout - winning more than 50 games in 125 outings.

3 Mark Robins - 43.41%

Now an established figure in the EFL, Robins was handed the impossible task of keeping Rotherham alive in League One during the 2006/07 season. He managed to drag his side off bottom spot and provided a new lease of life into the Millers upon relegation.

The former Manchester United player won 21 league games in both campaigns with promotion a real possibility if not for points deduction, his second full season in charge hit with a 17-point reduction resulting in a 14th place finish.

Despite the difficult circumstances during his tenure, he won 56 games in 129 outings.

2 Ian Porterfield - 45.07%

Porterfield's time at Rotherham ended on a high, a somewhat unusual conclusion for managers. Arriving during the 1979/80 season, he began the Millers' resurgence over the next couple of seasons with a 17th and 13th place finishes in his first two terms at the club.

Third time round, however, was an entirely different matter, winning the Third Division with 24 wins that campaign after their last venture at that level in the 1960s. He swiftly moved on to fellow Yorkshire outfit Sheffield United with the Millers turning to Emlyn Hughes upon his departure.

1 Reg Freeman - 48.18%

While not just the longest serving, Freeman takes top spot as the best performing Rotherham manager in their history.

Taking on the role in 1934 up until 1952, he managed more than 500 games for the club winning 252 games - taking victory nearly every other game. The 1940s saw him finish runners-up in the Third Division North three times in a row before winning the title in 1951 to take the Millers up to the Second Division. A remarkable innings from the former Rotherham and Middlesbrough player.