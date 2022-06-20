Rotherham United’s stance on key figure is outlined amid uncertainty surrounding his future

Rotherham United are still hopeful that Michael Smith will sign a new deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, according to a report from The Star.

The forward’s current contract is set to expire at the end of June and thus he is on course to become a free-agent ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

It is understood that Rotherham have offered Smith a deal which would see him become the club’s highest earner by a comfortable margin.

The 30-year-old has recently emerged as a potential target for Sheffield Wednesday.

A separate report from The Star earlier this month suggested that the Owls were keeping tabs on Smith’s situation at Rotherham.

A key player for the Millers last season, Smith helped his side secure promotion to the Championship by producing a host of impressive attacking displays in the third-tier.

As well as scoring 18 goals at this level, the forward also chipped in with six assists in 45 league appearances as Rotherham finished second in the league standings.

The Millers will be hoping to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship later this year under the guidance of manager Paul Warne.

Warne bolstered his attacking options last month by securing the services of Conor Washington on a free transfer.

The Verdict

When you consider just how effective Smith was for Rotherham last season, it is hardly a surprise that they are desperate to keep him at the club.

As well as being directly involved in 24 goals in the third-tier, the forward managed to win 6.3 aerial duels per game as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.36 at this level.

With there being a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Smith’s future, it could be argued that Rotherham ought to consider drafting up a list of adequate replacements for him.

Providing that Warne is able to sign a forward who possesses a good track-record of delivering the goods in the Championship, this could soften the blow of losing Smith if he opts to move on to pastures new in the coming weeks.