Matt Taylor will be looking to strengthen his Rotherham United side in this summer transfer window, not weaken it.

The club avoided a repeat of seasons gone by when they have been in the Championship and survived relegation.

Now, the aim will be to build on last season’s success and improve the team, Taylor will want to do this with his best players, one of whom is Conor Washington.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, Taylor has revealed the club are yet to receive any contact for the striker, amid links to Derby County.

What is Conor Washington’s situation?

Washington is a striker who has been around the EFL for some time now, playing for a host of teams.

The striker has struggled to hit the same goal scoring heights he achieved at Peterborough United, but his time at Charlton Athletic saw him impress once again.

His performances caught the eye of Paul Warne, who brought the 31-year-old to the New York Stadium last summer.

The striker played 37 games for the Millers in the last campaign and managed six goals.

It now seems Warne is keen to reunite with the Northern Irishman but this time at Derby County.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Derby were in talks with Rotherham about signing Washington this summer.

The Rams are in need of a new striker as they’ve lost David McGoldrick, and it looks as though they have identified a former player of Warne’s.

Washington now has a year left on his contract and speculation has gathered around his future at Rotherham.

However, Matt Taylor has reportedly shut down the talk of Derby being in talks with the club to sign the striker.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, he said: “We're aware of the rumours. Rumours will always happen because of the Derby connection. That's something we can't hide away from. We've not had any contact from anyone."

Should Derby County be pursuing a move for Conor Washington?

It is understandable why the links are emerging, as Warne and Washington have a previous relationship.

But that doesn’t mean he will be a good signing for Derby, and in this case, if Washington is being looked at by Derby to replace McGoldrick, then they need to look at alternative options.

If the forward is being considered just a signing for the squad, then this could be a good move, as the 31-year-old will give the team something different, but he won’t fill the shoes left by McGoldrick.