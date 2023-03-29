As far as characters go in the world of football in recent years, you'd find few as controversial as El Hadji Diouf was.

The Senegalese forward arrived on British shores in 2002 when he signed for Liverpool, and even before that move he was involved in some misdemeanous back in France as a young player.

Those escalated though after his move to the Reds - he was accused and found guilty of spitting at both players and opposition fans on multiple occasions, and later on in his career with Rangers he was involved in various incidents in Old Firm Derby matches against Celtic.

He didn't show much of these traits at Leeds United though when he joined the Whites from Doncaster Rovers in 2012, and despite being in his 30's at the time he performed relatively well in the Championship in his debut campaign, although he barely featured the following season for multiple reasons.

One person who got to know Diouf very well was current Rotherham United defender Lee Peltier, who was also on the books at Liverpool as youngster when the Senegal winger was there, and despite his reputation he insists that away from the cameras and the glamour Diouf is a different person.

"He was a character," Peltier told the Second Tier Pod.

Despite the image of what he's got he was a really good guy.

"I spent a lot of time with Dioufy, obviously we had the links from back in Liverpool but he was a different guy.

"Obviously (because of) the stuff he'd achieved in his career he was a superstar in Senegal and in Africa, and he just portrayed that bad boy image but deep down he was a really good guy.

"As a player people don't realise how good he actually was, he was a really good player, even when he came to Leeds I think I'm right in saying he initially came on a rolling contract and then got a new contract there because he was doing that well.

"As a player, he was really good and I got on really well with him as a lad as well.

"Yeah (he) definitely (played up to the bad boy image) - with Dioufy he used to love the limelight and the cameras and all that sort of stuff, he'd play up to it but behind closed doors he was a top fella to be honest."

The Verdict

He did some controversial things during his time as an active footballer, but it's nice to hear some positive stories about Diouf.

Quite clearly a talented player, Diouf often let his aggression and temperament get the better of him and he got in trouble a lot for that.

But the 2012-13 season in the Championship for Leeds was a good one on a personal level where he showed some very good displays and the fans took to him well.