Rotherham United smashed their transfer record in the summer when they completed the signing of Sam Nombe.

The former Exeter City striker left the south coast to move to Yorkshire for a reported fee of £1 million. That payment doubled their previous record of £500,000 for a player that we will get onto later.

Since Nombe joined, he's had a bit of an up and down time.

But, in their most recent game against second-placed Ipswich Town, he opened his Championship scoring account. It all came from a driving run from Fred Onyedinma, who played a delicious ball into the box to find his striker, who did well to finish the chance on the stretch.

Millers fans will be hoping that this is the start of big things for the 25-year-old, but not all the club's previous marquee signings have turned out to be major hits. Some signings stick in the memories of the fanbase, and not for the right reasons.

These are Rotherham United's 8 biggest transfer flops that supporters will want to forget.

Dexter Blackstock

The former Leeds United striker is considered by many to be one of the biggest transfer blunders in recent times. His arrival came during a time when manager Allan Stubbs was making some peculiar recruitment choices.

He joined on a free, signing a three-year deal with the club in 2016. Despite the lengthy deal that he signed, Blackstock only managed 16 appearances for the club, in which he only found the back of the net once.

He was criticised for his attitude, and was released by mutual consent less than a year after signing the deal. Rotherham would be the last club he played for before he retired.

Simon Lenighan

Much like Blackstock, Lenighan was a former Leeds player who had a particularly short stay with the Millers.

He joined the club whilst he was slowly trickling down the English football pyramid. Late November 2015 was when he arrived in Yorkshire, and barely more than two months later he was without a team again.

The 21-year-old, at the time, was released due to being convicted of assaulting three women in February of the year that he joined.

Joel Ekstrand

Ektstrand joined the Millers just after the closing of the 2017 January transfer window. The central defender had previously played for clubs like Watford and Udinese, so he had a decent reputation on arrival.

Sadly for him, injuries prevented him from having any impact on Rotherham. Long spells on the sidelines hampered the Swede for most of his career. He only made one appearance for the club.

Jordan Bowery

He joined Rotherham from Aston Villa in the 2014/15 campaign, and is the club's eighth-highest transfer fee of all time. The £244,000 transfer fee was, at the time, the club's record fee.

For that money, he provided a return of six goals. Not exactly money well spent.

Jon Taylor

From one previous record fee to another. Taylor arrived from Peterborough United for the half-a-million pound sum that was mentioned earlier.

The winger did make 119 appearances for the club, but with just 18 combined goals and assists during his tenure, Millers fans might well look at this move and wonder what else they could have got with £500,000.

Tom Pope

The EFL stalwart is best known for his long spells with Port Vale, but he spent some time with the Yorkshire-based side too. He arrived from Crewe Alexandre for a fee in the region of £150,000, in July 2009. It was actually whilst he was under contract with the Millers that he made his first appearance for the Valiants, when he joined on loan.

For Rotherham, he only scored six goals in a little under 60 appearances. Fans would have hoped that for that sort of money, he could have been the player that he ended up being for Vale.

Matt Tubbs

The striker first rose to prominence after missing a bicycle kick in the FA Cup against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. He was bought by AFC Bournemouth in January 2012, and was loaned to the Yorkshire-based side in the summer of the following year.

One goal in 17 games proved that manager Steve Evans' continued pursuit of the striker was a waste of time.

Trevor Clarke

The Irish under-21's arrival at the AESSEAL New York Stadium is the latest on this list. The club paid €120,000 to Shamrock Rovers for the left-sided player, who ended up only making less than 20 appearances for the club.

He left two years after joining to go to Bristol Rovers.