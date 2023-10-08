Highlights Rotherham United's main aim this season is to stay in the Championship, which has always been their goal since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Rotherham United's main aim this season will be staying afloat in the Championship - and that has probably always been the aim right from the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The standard of the second tier wasn't as great as it once was - but this season looks set to be a high-quality term - with plenty of gifted teams in the division.

Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton all brought some top-quality players down to the second tier with them and although some left during the summer window, that has given them the funds to bring replacements in.

All three relegated teams look strong on paper - and promoted team Ipswich Town are also doing very well - which has made the Millers' quest to secure survival even more difficult.

Currently at the bottom end of the division, things aren't looking promising for the South Yorkshire side but in good news for them, there's still plenty of the season left to go.

We're taking a look back at the past in this piece though, as we list who we think are seven of the club's greatest legends.

7 Kevin Watson

Watson joined from Swindon Town in 1999 - and was a bigger success for the Millers than he was for the Robins.

He played a big part in guiding the South Yorkshire side to back-to-back promotions between 1999 and 2001 - and was voted the club's greatest-ever captain back in 2014 which is a massive achievement.

However, he was clearly influential both on the pitch and in the dressing room - and was integral to the club's success during his time there.

6 Richard Wood

The 38-year-old joined the Millers back in 2014 and went out on loan quite a few times - but he played a big role for the Millers during much of his time at the club.

Making 256 competitive appearances for the club, he scored 22 times in the process and registered 11 assists.

It was previously unclear whether he was going to retire after being released by Matt Taylor's side - but he has carried on playing - joining his current team Doncaster Rovers in the summer.

5 Adam Le Fondre

Joining from Rochdale in 2009, Le Fondre was a prolific scorer during his time at Rotherham, registering 58 goals in 105 competitive appearances.

He nearly guided the club to promotion back in 2010, before joining Reading the following year.

The striker proved to be an asset for the Royals in both of the top two tiers of English football, before moving to Cardiff City in 2014 when the Berkshire outfit were in financial trouble.

Going on to play for the likes of Wolves and Bolton before making the move to Australia, he has now returned to the UK and linked up with Hibernian, sealing a reunion with Brian McDermott in the process.

4 Paul Warne

Warne played for the club and managed them, winning promotion and relegation as a manager of the Millers on a number of occasions.

Rotherham could have sacked him when they got relegated - but they knew he would be the best man to get them back to the second tier and he left them in a good position before his move to Derby County last year.

He remains with the Rams at this point - and you have to wonder whether he regrets taking the step down to League One.

3 Alan Lee

Lee was voted the club's greatest-ever player by Rotherham's fanbase back in 2014 - and this is why he thoroughly deserves his place on the list.

Like Le Fondre, Lee was a very useful forward for the club - and was also integral in guiding the club to the Second Division back in 2000/01 with his 15 goals playing a big part in their success.

He remains one of the club's best-ever players, if not the best still.

2 Ronnie Moore

Moore was a very successful manager at Rotherham, managing them between 1997 and 2005 which is a very decent achievement considering many head coaches don't last long nowadays.

During that time, he guided the club to back-to-back promotions between 1999 and 2001 and that's why it's no surprise that he was voted their greatest ever manager just under a decade ago.

Paul Warne was a great manager for them - but the back-to-back promotions achievement is impressive.

1 Tony Stewart

Stewart rescued the club from administration back in 2008 and that alone makes him the biggest legend - because he saved the Millers.

Taking the current Championship outfit from League Two to the second tier during his time in charge, he has spent wisely and kept the club stable, which has to be appreciated considering some teams have gone into administration in recent years.

His commitment to the club has to be admired - and it doesn't look as though he will sell up anytime soon.