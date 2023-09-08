This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United have been up and down in recent years, but Matt Taylor cemented the club’s position in the Championship last season.

The Millers had become a yo-yo club, going between the second and third divisions over the course of a few years.

Rotherham will most likely have to fight for their survival in the second tier again this year given the level of competition in the league.

The Championship side will need a reliable goal scorer to combat a relegation battle back to League One.

The club has had a number of prominent and consistent goal scorers over the years.

FLW’s Rotherham fan pundit Tom Eyre has given his list of the 12 best strikers that have played for the team.

Here we look at how Eyre has ranked those 12 players…

Michael Smith

Smith spent five seasons at Rotherham, where he made 188 league appearances.

During that time, he proved to be a consistent presence in the side and his goal scoring ability made him a crucial part of the starting lineup.

Smith scored 52 league goals during that period, helping the team to three different promotions to the Championship.

The 31-year-old scored 19 in his final league campaign with the Millers, helping the team to second in the League One table.

Smith has since signed for Sheffield Wednesday, helping the Owls earn their way back to the second division.

Daniel Nardiello

Nardiello signed for Rotherham in 2012, spending two years with the club.

The now 40-year-old came through the Manchester United youth academy, but was unable to break into the first team squad at Old Trafford.

In the later years of his playing career, the Enlgishman found himself with Rotherham, joining from Exeter City.

Nardiello scored 23 goals from 45 appearances in his first year with the team, before going out on loan to Bury in 2013 ahead of his departure in 2014.

Rodney Fern

Fern ended his lengthy playing career at Rotherham, signing for the club in 1979.

The now 69-year-old scored 34 goals from 105 appearances for the Millers, spending four years with the team.

Fern also played for the likes of Leicester City, Luton Town and Chesterfield in his career, before retiring in 1983.

Kieffer Moore

Moore only had a brief spell at Rotherham, but his performances proved quite memorable for supporters.

The Welsh international joined the team on loan from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2017, but departed for Barnsley after the Tykes agreed a permanent deal with his parent club during the 2018 January window.

Moore scored 13 goals from 22 appearances for the Millers, which proved helpful as the team earned a fourth place finish in the table that ultimately led to promotion to the Championship.

Kieran Agard

Agard spent two years with Rotherham, joining the club from Yeovil Town in 2012.

The now 33-year-old was a prominent presence in the team during his time with the Millers, making 78 appearances over those two years.

He scored 27 goals during this period, helping the team to consecutive promotions from League Two to the Championship.

However, he departed in 2014, favouring a move to Bristol City.

Lewis Grabban

Grabban spent just one season with Rotherham, joining the club in 2011 from Millwall.

Rotherham were in League Two at the time of his arrival, and his 18 goals that season helped the team to a 10th place finish in the table.

Grabban’s eye-catching performances led him to make the switch to Bournemouth in the summer of 2012, with the Cherries in League One.

The 35-year-old helped Bournemouth gain promotion to the Championship in his first year at the club.

Bobby Williamson

Williamson joined the club in the later stages of his 15-year playing career.

The now 62-year-old arrived in 1988 from West Brom, spending two years with the Millers.

During his time at the club, he scored 49 goals from 93 appearances.

Williamson went on to sign for Kilmarnock in 1990, spending five years with the Scottish club before calling it a day on his playing days.

Williamson started his career in Scotland with Clydebank and Rangers, before making the move to English football by signing for the Baggies.

Shaun Goater

Goater came through the Manchester United youth academy but earned his breakthrough into senior football at Rotherham.

The forward scored 70 goals from 209 appearances for the club over a seven-year span.

Goater left the team in 1996, signing for Bristol City.

The now 53-year-old went on to play for the likes of Manchester City, Reading and Coventry City before retiring from football in 2010.

Mark Robins

The current Coventry City boss played for Rotherham in the later stages of his playing career.

He joined the club in 2000, with the Millers competing in what was then called Division Two (League One).

Robins’ goals helped the team to a second place finish, earning them promotion to the Championship.

Robins spent three years with Rotherham before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2003.

Adam Le Fondre

Le Fondre signed for Rotherham in 2009, joining from Rochdale after two years with the side.

The forward enjoyed a positive two years with the Millers before leaving to sign for Reading.

Le Fondre scored 52 goals from 93 appearances, as the team competed for promotion from League Two.

Alan Lee

Lee signed for Rotherham in 2000, joining from Burnley after a disappointing spell with the Clarets.

The forward scored 37 goals from 111 appearances, helping the team climb to the Championship during his time there.

Lee departed in 2003, signing for Cardiff City.

The Galway-native also made 10 appearances at international level in his career, playing for Ireland.

Ronnie Moore

Moore signed for Rotherham from Cardiff, joining the club in 1980.

The now 70-year-old spent three years with the Millers, where he went on to score 52 goals from 125 appearances.

Moore helped the team gain promotion to the second division in his first season with the club, before departing again for Charlton Athletic in 1983.

Moore also managed Rotherham from 1997 to 2005 following the end of his career on the pitch.