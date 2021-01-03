Rotherham United weighing up move for free-agent striker

Rotherham United are interested in signing free-agent Armand Gnanduillet, according to Alan Nixon.

Paul Warne will be looking to add more firepower to his side this month, with the Millers sitting 23rd in the Championship table.

Gnanduillet is now said to be on the club’s radar, with the 28-year-old on the lookout for a new club following his recent departure from Altay.

Gnanduillet scored 15 goals in 30 League One appearances for Blackpool last season, scoring 18 goals in 36 games in all competitions.

The 28-year-old attracted interest from the likes of Derby County and Charlton Athletic, but instead, he opted to move to Turkey.

Gnanduillet scored twice in 15 appearances for Altay, and is now a free-agent after leaving the club last month.

According to Nixon, Rotherham are now ‘taking an interest’ in Gnanduillet, with a return to England seemingly on the cards for the striker.

The Verdict

This could be a superb signing for Rotherham.

I was surprised to see Gnanduillet move to Turkey at the end of last season, despite there seemingly being interest from the Championship.

It hasn’t quite worked out for him over in Turkey, and he will now be keen to hit the ground running at his next club.

He scored plenty of goals for Blackpool last season in League One, and you would back him to make the step up to the Championship with ease.

On a free transfer, it would be a superb bit of business.