Rotherham United weighing up loan move for PL man

Rotherham United have identified Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman as a summer target, reports West London Sport.

Blackman, 26, spent part of last season on-loan at Bristol Rovers. The Chelsea man is one of many at the club who’s been a ‘serial loanee’ for the past few years, and Rotherham would mark a career eighth loan move.

Rotherham having just stepped up from League One are looking to bolster their defence to ensure an immediate return to League One doesn’t beset them.

They finished the League One season in 2nd-place behind Coventry City. Both clubs then will feature in the Championship next season, along with Wycombe Wanderers who won the League One play-off final against Oxford United.

It’s the third time in seven seasons that the Millers have won promotion from League One. They’ve become something of a yo-yo team having been relegated from the Championship twice in the past four seasons though.

A signing like Blackman on-loan, potentially with the move to a permanent move, would be a huge plus for Rotherham – he’s proved himself a valiant keeper in the past, particularly during his 2017/18 loan spell with Sheffield United.

The verdict

This looks like the year that Paul Warne’s Rotherham might well maintain their Championship status. As well as Blackman, the club is also considering a move for free agent defender Angus MacDonald, and with Blackman playing in behind the defence, it’ll no doubt have Millers fans hopeful of a prosperous 2020/21 Championship season.