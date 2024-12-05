This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United have made an underwhelming start to life back in League One.

The Millers have struggled for consistent results and find themselves outside contention for a play-off place.

The January transfer window does offer the club the chance to make improvements to the first team squad, which could bridge the gap to their rivals.

But the winter market also poses a threat to the team, as their top stars may seek a move elsewhere amid their poor league standing under Steve Evans.

Rotherham January transfer fear

When asked what their fear for the January window would be, FLW’s Rotherham fan pundit Tom Eyre cited the sale of players from the squad.

He believes that Evans’ side lacks depth already as it is, so selling players like Cameron Humphreys would be detrimental to their hopes for the rest of the campaign.

“A fear of mine in January is potentially letting go of individuals who probably don’t deserve to be let go, and that we won’t have the squad depth if we do let certain individuals go,” Eyre told Football League World.

“For me, if you look at Cameron Humphreys, the way Steve Evans has been talking about him in the press, it looks like he could be on his way out.

“I think that’s a big, big problem, and a big mistake if it happens.

“And it also leaves us short at the back, and that goes for any player in any position.

“We’ve lacked squad depth all season, so to then get rid of certain players would be detrimental in the future.”

Evans has twice criticised Humphreys publicly this season, most recently blaming him for “under-eights” defending, via the Rotherham Advertiser, in their 1-0 loss to Crawley Town last month.

Rotherham need incomings not outgoings

Cameron Humphreys - Rotherham United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 38 (35) 0 2023-24 25 (23) 0 (1) 2024-25 15 1 (0) As of December 4th

Rotherham have fallen behind their rivals already this season, so would need additions in January to catch up.

Selling players, even ones being publicly criticised by the manager, would only weaken their position given their lack of depth.

It’s unlikely they’ll have massive funds to spend, but there should still be scope for one or two additions, potentially through the loan market.

Although, if results don’t improve in the coming weeks then perhaps it won’t be Evans in the dugout when the market opens in the new year.