Rotherham United vs Nottingham Forest: Match preview

Rotherham United host Nottingham Forest in the Sky Bet Championship tonight.

The Millers have lost three games on the spin in the league, and are in desperate need of returning to winning ways as they prepare to take on Forest this evening.

The Reds, meanwhile, have turned a corner under Chris Hughton and have lost only two of their last 13 league games, defeating Blackburn Rovers by a goal to nil at the weekend.

Football League World’s George Harbey will be live at the New York Stadium to provide updates throughout the night, but in the meantime, here is a punchy preview…

Story so far

Rotherham are looking to secure their Championship status at the first time of asking this season, after winning promotion from League One last term.

The Millers have struggled for consistency, but with two games in hand on some of the teams above them, Paul Warne’s side will keep on fighting for points.

The aim at the start of the season for Forest was to get promoted, after agonisingly missing out on a top-six finish last term.

That obviously hasn’t been the case for the Reds this season, but they have turned a corner under Hughton and can hope for a strong finish to the campaign.

Team news

Forest will be without Lewis Grabban tonight, with the striker missing out for the second game running through a hamstring problem.

The 33-year-old missed the home win over Blackburn at the weekend, and tonight has come around too fast for him to make a full recovery.

Scott McKenna and Harry Arter are longer-term absentees, but Sammy Ameobi and Samba Sow have been back in training this week and aren’t too far away from a return to the squad.

Paul Warne, meanwhile, is hopeful that both Matt Crooks and Ben Wiles will be fit to face the Reds after picking up injuries in the defeat to Norwich City on Saturday.

There are no other fresh injury concerns, though, with Jamie Lindsay and Chiedozie Ogbene both long-term absentees.

Last time out

These two sides met back in October as Hughton took to the City Ground dugout for the very first time.

Rotherham did produce an impressive performance on the night and took a lead early in the second half, with Dan Barlaser converting from the penalty spot on 51 minutes.

Forest found a late equaliser through Sammy Ameobi, but in the end, the spoils were shared on Trentside.

What’s been said:

Hughton on Rotherham: “They are a good side and we saw that at The City Ground. We are seeing teams in and around us putting in good performances and I think that all of these clubs would be able to stake a claim that their performances haven’t warranted where they are.

“They would be one of those clubs, they have a couple of games in hand but they are capable of putting in some really good performances which makes them very dangerous opposition.”

Warne on Forest: “Forest are in good form and they made some amazing signings in January.

“We know it is going to be a formidable challenge to compete with them but we are going to have to because we know we need to pick some points up.”