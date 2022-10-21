Rotherham United vs Hull City: EFL pundit shares score prediction

Rotherham United host Hull City tomorrow afternoon in a clash where both clubs will know that three points can be achieved.

The Millers, who now have former Exeter City boss Matt Taylor in charge, have won their last two matches coming into this clash and are now three points from the play-off positions.

As for the visitors, they will travel with a renewed sense of confidence after what was an impressive display and 3-1 victory at Blackpool during the week.

Wednesday night’s victory in Lancashire proved to be Hull’s first away win of the season and now they have an immediate opportunity to build upon that.

Sharing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that the Millers will strengthen their push for the play-off positions with a 2-1 victory.

The verdict

Rotherham made an impressive start to the campaign, with Paul Warne’s departure coming as somewhat of a surprise.

Now, under Taylor’s stewardship, they have managed to pick up some positive results and return some impressive displays, all contributing to a continued sense of feel-good during the early stages of this campaign.

As for Hull, they certainly have the personnel within the squad to improve their current situation, and whilst their search for a manager goes on, they will certainly be boosted by Wednesday night.

Given how Rotherham have started the campaign, you can see why Prutton is leaning towards Rotherham, however, it would be no surprise if Hull build on their midweek win at the New York Stadium.