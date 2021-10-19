Rotherham United v Wycombe Wanderers: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers go head to head at The New York Stadium on Tuesday night, in what looks set to be a big game at the top of the League One table.

After thrashing Portsmouth 4-1 on Saturday, Rotherham go into the game fifth in the third-tier standings, three points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

Wycombe meanwhile, will start the game in an even stronger position, with a run of four straight league wins meaning they currently sit second in League One.

This therefore, looks set to be a fascinating encounter, and we’ve taken a look at some of the other big questions around this game, right here.

What’s the team news?

Rotherham have two major fitness concerns coming into the game after Saturday’s outing, in the form of defender Michael Ihiekwe, and goalkeeper Viktor Johnansson.

Ihiekwe was forced off in the second half of that win over Portsmouth, while Johansson suffered a back problem, and Millers coach Matt Hamshaw says the duo will only play if they are 100% fit.

Elsewhere, midfielder Jamie Lindsay is likely to be absent again, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Wycombe meanwhile, seemingly have no new injury concerns following their weekend win at Doncaster, so could name a strong side once again.

One player who could potentially return to the Chairboys side is striker Sam Vokes, who missed that victory on Saturday due to the birth of his child.

Is there a live stream?

The game will not be televised in the UK. However, fans of both teams will be able to watch the game via the club’s respective iFollow services.

Online match streams for both sets of supporters will be available for £10.

What time is kick-off?

The match is set to get underway at 7:45 pm UK time.

The away were victorious both times when these two sides met in the Championship last season.