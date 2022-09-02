Rotherham United v Watford score prediction issued by EFL pundit

Last season there was an entire division between Rotherham United in League One and Watford in the Premier League, but they meet as Championship equals on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides will be relatively happy with their respective starts to the campaign, too.

Rotherham United currently sit 12th in the table with nine points on the board at this early stage.

Things did not go to plan in midweek when they were defeated 3-0 away at Sunderland, but overall it has been a good start to the season for Paul Warne’s side upon their return to the second tier.

The same can be said for Watford under new boss Rob Edwards who sit 4th in the standings at present.

The Hornets bounced back from a three-match winless league run with an injury time winner to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Vicarage Road in midweek.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Rotherham United midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Joe Newell? Celtic Hearts Hibs Rangers

Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton isn’t backing the Hornets to make it two wins in a row this weekend though.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton predicted a scoreline of Rotherham 1-1 Watford.

The Verdict

You can perhaps see why David Prutton has predicted a draw here.

Rotherham have had a really solid start to the campaign, particularly at home where they remain unbeaten.

In contrast to that, Watford are yet to win away from home.

Based on that form, a draw does look likely, but with Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro remaining Watford players beyond the transfer deadline, one of their star men could quite easily produce a moment of magic to take all three points.