Rotherham United v Portsmouth: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Rotherham United and Portsmouth will both be looking to build upon their recent victories in League One when they face each other at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

The Millers extended their unbeaten run in the third-tier to five games earlier this month by securing all three points in their clash with Cheltenham Town.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth managed to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by beating Sunderland 4-0 at Fratton Park on October 2nd.

When you consider that both sides will be aiming to launch a push for promotion in the coming months, it will be intriguing to see how tomorrow’s fixture pans out.

Here, we take a look at the latest team news for the game, where you will be able to stream the match and when the clash is set to kick-off.

Team News

Rotherham will be able to call upon the services of Shane Ferguson, Chiedozie Ogbene and Josh Koyade for their meeting with Portsmouth.

This particular trio were called up to represent their respective countries in the international break and have since returned to the club.

Millers manager Paul Warne will not be able to turn to Jamie Lindsay for inspiration in this fixture as the midfielder is still recovering from injury.

1 of 27 How many points did Rotherham United amass in the Championship last season? 51 38 42 43

Portsmouth will be without Ellis Harrison and Paul Downing on Saturday.

Harrison suffered a swollen ankle in the club’s EFL Trophy clash with Sutton United whilst Downing also picked up an issue in this particular fixture.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis will also miss this game due to suspension.

Where can you stream the game?

If you cannot make it to the game on Saturday, you will be able to stream the game if you live outside of the United Kingdom.

Portsmouth and Rotherham offer overseas viewers the chance to buy a match pass from their websites via their iFollow services.

Highlights of the game will be shown on EFL on Quest at 21:00 BST on Saturday.

What time does the game kick-off?

Tomorrow’s game is scheduled to kick-off at 15:00 BST.

If both sides show a willingness to attack in this fixture, the fans in attendance could witness an enthralling affair.