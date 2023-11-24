Highlights Rotherham United are currently without a manager after the surprise sacking of Matt Taylor, leaving them in 22nd place in the Championship table.

Wayne Carlisle, Taylor's assistant, will take charge of the game against Leeds and is keen to land the job permanently.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts a comfortable 3-1 win for Leeds, as Rotherham's decent home record under Taylor does not make up for their poor away form.

Rotherham United take on Leeds United in the Championship at the New York Stadium on Friday night.

The Millers are currently without a manager after the surprise sacking of Matt Taylor last week, with the 41-year-old departing after just over 11 months in charge.

Taylor's final game was the 5-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road prior to the international break, and he left club sitting 22nd in the Championship table, four points from safety.

Wayne Carlisle, who was Taylor's assistant, will take charge of the game against Leeds, and he revealed he is keen to land the job permanently.

"Yes, of course. An opportunity to manage at Championship level, I think anyone in football would relish that," Carlisle told the Rotherham Advertiser.

Leeds have been in outstanding form in recent weeks, and they secured their third consecutive victory with a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road last time out.

Goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe put the Whites firmly in control before half time, and while Ben Waine halved the deficit for the Pilgrims late on, the hosts held out for all three points.

Daniel Farke's side are third in the table, eight points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and leaders Leicester City.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes it will be a comfortable evening for Leeds against Rotherham, predicting a 3-1 win for the Whites.

"Rotherham still don’t have a new manager heading into this one, which suggests that parting company with Matt Taylor was more out of reluctance than anything. They had a decent home record under him, it was just on the road where it all fell apart," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"This is a great opportunity for Leeds to put some pressure on Leicester and Leeds before those two play on Saturday. Five points would be a small gap, and I think that will be the damage."

Will Leeds United beat Rotherham United?

It is difficult to disagree with Prutton that Leeds will be victorious against Rotherham.

The Whites have built up significant momentum in recent weeks, and they will be keen to put pressure on Leicester and Ipswich ahead of their games on Saturday.

Rotherham are significantly stronger at home than away, picking up 10 of their 11 points this season on their own patch, but this will be a tough test for the Millers.

With the attacking threat of the likes of James, Piroe and Crysencio Summerville, Leeds should have too much in this one.