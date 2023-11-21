High-flying Leeds United travel to South Yorkshire to face Rotherham United on Friday evening, with the Whites in search of a fourth straight league win.

They won their previous fixture prior to the international break, in a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road and head into the Rotherham clash in red-hot form with six wins in their last seven league games.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and are now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with the Canaries, Daniel Farke.

After a stuttering start, Leeds are one of the most in-form Championship sides and will hope to cut the gap to Leicester City and Ipswich Town further with a win on Friday night.

It highlights the size of the task for managerless Rotherham, who parted ways with Matt Taylor prior to the international break following a 5-0 away thumping at the hands of Watford.

However, at The New York City stadium, they have been much stronger. The Millers have taken ten of their 11 points on their own turf, and have lost just twice in South Yorkshire. That will fill them with some confidence against Leeds, who themselves are unbeaten at home, but have lost three of their eight away games in the second tier.

In spite of performing well at home, Rotherham remain at the wrong end of the table and inside the relegation zone in 22nd place, having lost nine of their opening 16 games in the second tier. They have conceded more goals than any other team in the Championship so far, too.

Rotherham drew their last game at home, and in doing so did Leeds a favour, when they scored late to snatch a 2-2 draw against Ipswich. They will need to be at their very best again to claim something on Friday.

A victory could take Leeds another step closer to the automatic promotion spots, whereas Rotherham have the chance to momentarily take themselves out of the bottom three.

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 3 Leeds United 16 9 4 3 +11 31 22 Rotherham United 16 2 5 9 -17 11

Early Rotherham United v Leeds United team news

Rotherham duo Tyler Blackett and Cameron Humphreys remain out for an extended period, with the pair suffering from hamstring issues currently.

Sam Clucas, Cafu, and Daniel Ayala all collected similar hamstring injuries in the Watford game, but the extent of their concerns is not yet known by Rotherham.

Shane Ferguson is out with a hernia issue, which should see him come back to fitness sometime next month, whilst Andre Green is out until early 2024 with an Achilles injury.

They could welcome back Grant Hall, who has missed the last five league games but is due back in the next week or so from another hamstring injury, so may not be risked by Rotherham's new-look caretaker team.

The squad were put through their paces by assistant boss Wayne Carlisle and coaches Scott Brown and Dan Green who have been asked to take temporary control following last Monday's sacking of Taylor.

It remains to be seen how many changes they make from Taylor's previous team selections, but the squad is thin in terms of options at the current time.

Willy Gnonto limped off in an Italy U-21s game this week but it looks as though he may be fine to continue with international duty, and it will be hoped he can return fully fit for Leeds' Friday fixture.

Meanwhile, Leeds have issues at full-back, with Stuart Dallas currently remaining out after his leg break in April 2022 but he is closing in on a return and back in training.

The game may come too soon for Djed Spence, who has returned to training from a knee issue sustained earlier in the season. More about his condition will be known when Farke speaks later on in the week.

Sam Byram was substituted after he left the field clutching his hamstring against Plymouth, but it is not thought to be too serious. Pascal Struijk is recovering from surgery on a double hernia, but it is hoped that he is not likely to remain out for too long.

Finally, Joe Gelhardt was out for Plymouth with a fractured hand, but did not require surgery, and Jamie Shackleton also missed the game with a glute issue but could return.

What time does Rotherham United v Leeds United kick-off?

Rotherham v Leeds will take place on Friday 24th November 2023 – 20:00 (UK), and is part of the first round of fixtures back after the international break.

The full list of fixtures for gameweek 17 in the Championship is as follows:

24/11/2023 20:00 Rotherham United v Leeds United

25/11/2023 15:00 Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday

25/11/2023 15:00 Bristol City v Middlesbrough

25/11/2023 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Southampton

25/11/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Watford

25/11/2023 15:00 Millwall v Coventry City

25/11/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers

25/11/2023 15:00 Plymouth Argyle v Sunderland

25/11/2023 15:00 Preston North End v Cardiff City

25/11/2023 15:00 Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers

25/11/2023 15:00 Swansea City v Hull City

25/11/2023 17:30 West Bromwich Albion v Ipswich Town

Are tickets still available for Rotherham United against Leeds United?

There is limited availability of tickets for home fans available, but some small pockets available on the Rotherham United website, here.

Will Rotherham v Leeds be shown on TV?

The game has been selected as part of the second tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel and Sky Sports Main Event channel, with West Brom against Ipswich Town the other televised game in the Championship this weekend.

Is there a live stream for Rotherham United v Leeds United?

The fixture will also be on the Sky Go app, and a full replay of the game will be posted on LUTV the day after.