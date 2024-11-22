This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United have not made the start to life back in League One that many supporters would’ve been hoping for.

The Millers were relegated from the Championship last season, and would’ve had their sights set on an immediate return to the second tier.

However, results under Steve Evans have been far from impressive, and they now face a difficult task in competing for a top six finish.

There are some former players that fans might wish were still around in order to aid their ambition of returning to the second division at the first time of asking.

Rotherham United: Dan Barlaser claim issued amid lack of Middlesbrough game-time

When asked which former player he’d love to have back at the club, FLW’s Rotherham fan pundit Tom Eyre suggested Dan Barlaser would be a perfect fit.

He praised the midfielder’s ability both on and off the ball, and made clear his wish to see the 27-year-old to potentially return on loan given his lack of game-time at Middlesbrough.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll continue to say it, Dan Barlaser is the player I’d bring back,” Eyre told Football League World.

“He’d fit into any team, he controls the game like no other player I’ve seen.

“He is a master of his craft, he is a defensive midfielder who does the off-the-ball stuff really, really well, really underrated for that.

“But on-the-ball, his passing range, his set piece delivery, his ability actually on the ball, his long range efforts, etc.

“Excellent, excellent player, and he would make any team he plays in better, so I would bring him back in an instant.

“And being out of favour at Boro, a loan potentially isn’t completely off the cards.”

Dan Barlaser’s impact at Rotherham United

Barlaser has struggled to make a big impact during his time with Middlesbrough, with game-time being few and far between under Michael Carrick's management.

He made just 33 appearances in the Championship last season, starting 26 times, and has fallen even further down the pecking order since.

Dan Barlaser - Rotherham United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 27 (24) 2 (5) 2020-21 33 (29) 3 (4) 2021-22 44 (40) 9 (7) 2022-23 28 2 (7)

Meanwhile, he was a regular presence in the side at Rotherham, playing an important role in both of their promotions to the Championship in 2020 and 2022.

The midfielder played 44 times in the 2021-22 season, contributing nine goals and seven assists before departing in the 2023 January transfer window.

Rotherham United should ask the Dan Barlaser question even if they don't get the answer they want

Rotherham will be looking to the January transfer window to try and turn around their slump in form in League One.

And given how little Barlaser is playing at Middlesbrough, perhaps a loan move could be on the cards.

It would be a smart short-term solution to get the player back competing on a regular basis, which would help boost his transfer value.

If he has no long-term future at the Riverside, then that might be ideal before next summer, although it will also depend on whether Carrick is comfortable giving away someone who can play cover in an important part of his side.