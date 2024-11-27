This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United have been encouraged to strike a permanent transfer agreement for Sheffield Wednesday loanee Mallik Wilks, who has caught the eye as of late in League One.

It's difficult to deny that the current campaign is shaping up to resemble a bitterly disappointing one for the Millers, who can be forgiven for heading back into the third-tier of English football with high expectations.

After finishing the 2023/24 Championship season in dead last, Rotherham looked set for a much-needed rebuild and promptly swooped for ex-Stevenage manager Steve Evans before signing seasoned League One operators such as Joe Rafferty, Alex MacDonald and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

While Rotherham were unable to financially compete with top-end sides in Birmingham City, Wrexham and Stockport County during the summer window, there was an expectation that they would contend for a top-six place at least.

That's likely not going to be the case now though, with Rotherham currently in relegation bother.

At the time of writing, the Millers find themselves all the way down in 19th place, just two points above 21st-placed Leyton Orient. Despite the disappointment, mind you, Wilks has emerged as a bright spark and it's no surprise that Rotherham fans want a permanent deal for the Wednesday loan star.

Mallik Wilks' 24/25 performances for Rotherham United

Rotherham have sorely struggled for goals in the final third, with Clarke-Harris currently the side's top scorer with four goals.

Wilks, however, does appear to be giving Evans' side something of a cutting edge as of late, and following a few disappointing years, there's hope that he can rediscover the mightily impressive goalscoring levels he formerly displayed in this division for the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

Mallik Wilks' career stats by club via FotMob, as of November 27 Club Years Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 2016-2019 1 0 0 Accrington Stanley (loan) 2017-2018 24 5 0 Grimsby Town (loan) 2018 6 0 0 Doncaster Rovers (loan) 2018-2019 55 16 9 Barnsley 2019-2020 16 1 0 Hull City (loan, made permanent in July 2020) 2020-2022 91 30 10 Sheffield Wednesday 2022- 42 3 5 Rotherham United (loan) 2024-2025 16 4 0

The 25-year-old, who signed on loan from South Yorkshire rivals Wednesday back in the summer, endured a mixed start to his Rotherham career but has sprung into life more recently, returning three goals from his last five matches across all competitions.

Wilks struck in his most recent appearance, which was the abject 3-1 FA Cup home defeat to League Two side Cheltenham Town. The winger hasn't played since after being ruled out with a hamstring injury, and Rotherham will hope he's back as soon as possible to help them try and push up towards the right end of the league table in the second half of the season.

Rotherham United urged to attempt permanent Mallik Wilks, Sheffield Wednesday transfer deal

Given Wilks' performances as of late when he's been able to get on the pitch, we asked our resident Rotherham fan pundit, Tom Eyre, if he thinks his side should be looking to broker a permanent deal and, if so, what a reasonable fee would look like.

"Mallik Wilks, I would be looking to get on a permanent," Tom explained to Football League World.

"He's such a game-changer, you'd rather him in your squad than not. I thought he was leaving at the end of his contract and I wouldn't be surprised if Wednesday recalled him in January and tried to extend his contract, he can change a game like that.

"In regards to a fair fee, I think anything between £500,000 to £1 million would probably be fair but what we'd be willing to pay I don't think would be that, unfortunately."