Rotherham United under Lee Peltier/Richard Wood: How did the first game go v Wigan? What issues did they face? What was the reaction to the result?

Following Paul Warne’s exit to Derby County, Rotherham United found themselves heading into the first weekend after the international break without a permanent manager to take them forward.

There have been a number of names linked with the job and given Matt Taylor has been given permission to talk to the Millers, it shows that Rotherham are very much in the process of appointing a new manager.

However, this weekend it was up to senior players Lee Peltier and Richard Wood to oversee things going into this weekend.

It was fellow newly promoted side Wigan Athletic who came out on top though with Rotherham losing 2-0.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how the game went.

How did the first game go v Wigan?

The game didn’t go the way Rotherham would have hoped as they lost 2-0 against Wigan.

Will Keane scored his fourth goal of the season after 12 minutes with a strike from close range whilst Tom Naylor scored the winner in the 84th minutes with a header.

In fairness to Rotherham, both sides had chances in the first half although the game dropped off after half-time.

What’s more possession and shots were fairly equal between the two sides so it’s not as though they were being walked all over by Wigan.

Furthermore, the Latics came into the game in fairly good form with two wins from their last three games and now four away wins in a row.

However, the result has seen the Millers drop to 12th in the league.

What issues did they face?

The disappointing thing for Rotherham was conceding sloppy goals and letting Wigan have too much time and space with the ball as they were attacking.

What’s more, given they are usually a counter attacking side, Rotherham found it hard to get hold of the ball and take it up the other end to create anything that would be effective.

Rotherham did have chances and looked good at times when they could get forward into attacking positions.

However, it’s clear that emotions were within the players and brought onto the pitch with the team looking unable to cope at times.

What was the reaction to the result?

Naturally Richard Wood was disappointed with his side’s performance and admitted that emotions may have had too big of a part to play in the result.

However, with a game coming up on Wednesday, he’s keen to make sure the squad continue to work hard and come out in better shape in the week.

The general feeling from the fans via Twitter is that a number of players were missing in action today but there wasn’t too much anger given the tough week they have had.