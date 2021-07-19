Rotherham United transfer round-up: Matt Crooks set for medical, two new players on radar

It is shaping up to be another highly competitive Sky Bet League One campaign as Rotherham United look to escape the division at the first time of asking.

The Millers were relegated from the Championship last term, and will be hoping to recruit well and push back up to the second tier next season.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer news and gossip to emerge from the New York Stadium, starting with an exclusive update on Matt Crooks…

Middlesbrough lead Crooks chase

Matt Crooks is closing in on a move to Middlesbrough with a medical pencilled in for today, sources have exclusively told us at Football League World.

Crooks enjoyed a great season in the Championship last term, scoring six goals from midfield and adding three assists.

Reports have recently emerged claiming that a club have bid £750,000 for his signature, though, with add-ons meaning that it could rise to £1.25million.

We have now been exclusively told that Crooks is set for a medical at the Riverside, with a deal likely to be announced in the near future.

New arrivals expected

According to the Rotherham Advertiser, though, a replacement for Crooks may not be too far away.

The Millers are said to have been in talks with an unnamed Premier League club regarding a potential season-long loan move for a young midfielder.

Paul Warne said: “He’s a competitive midfielder, a good athlete, a bit of a leader. He’s someone I have liked for a long time.”

There could also be a left-sided player on the way in, as Warne continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Providing no late obstacles, a deal is likely to be announced in the coming days for the player, who is said to have Premier League experience and has been with a Championship club for the last few years.

Warne added: “If it happens, he will give us something else down the left side.”