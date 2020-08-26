Rotherham United transfer round-up: Chelsea transfer agreement secured, Dion Sanderson interest

Rotherham United will be hoping to hit the ground running in 2020/21 as they look to secure their Championship status and avoid the drop back down to League One.

The Millers won promotion from League One last term, and Paul Warne will undoubtedly be keen to guide his side to safety rather than fall straight back down to the third tier.

It has been a busy summer for the Yorkshire club, who have brought in five new faces thus far this summer, and today, we begin with the Millers’ fifth summer signing.

Jamal Blackman arrives

Rotherham have completed the season-long loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

The 26-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan in League One with Bristol Rovers, getting back to full fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

He will now be looking to keep as many clean sheets as possible after sealing a move to the New York Stadium.

Dion Sanderson on the radar

The Express and Star claim that Wolves defender Dion Sanderson is wanted by a host of Championship sides, including Rotherham United.

The 20-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at Cardiff, making 10 appearances for the Bluebirds and helping them cement their place in the play-offs.

Another loan move looks likely for the full-back this summer, with Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff interested in signing him on loan.

Sanderson can operate at right-back or play as a centre-half, but played as a full-back during his time in South Wales under Neil Harris.

Cardiff are interested in re-signing the youngster on loan, which speaks volumes about the impact he made during his time at the Cardiff City Stadium last term.

Wes Harding joins

Rotherham’s fourth summer signing arrived last Thursday, with Birmingham City defender Wes Harding arriving at the New York Stadium.

The 23-year-old played 60 times for his boyhood club and featured 19 times across all competitions last season, but has now penned a three-year deal at Rotherham.

Whether this will impact the potential arrival of Sanderson or not, remains to be seen.