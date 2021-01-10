Rotherham United transfer round-up: Armand Gnanduillet latest, Scottish striker linked, youngster staying out on loan

After narrowly being eliminated from the FA Cup by Premier League giants Everton, attentions now turn to both the rest of the Championship season and the transfer window for Rotherham United.

Paul Warne has confirmed that he wants to add to his squad, which has been recently decimated by injuries and illness.

The Millers sit in 23rd position in the league and with the finances that some of the other lower-placed teams possess, Warne will need to do some shrewd business in this window.

Let’s round-up the latest transfer speculation from the New York Stadium.

Armand Gnanduillet

A prolific scorer for Blackpool in League One last season, Gnanduillet made a surprise move to Turkish side Altay in the summer, but had his contract terminated heading into the current transfer window.

Rotherham were said to be in talks with the 28-year-old last week, but now bigger clubs such as Derby and Middlesbrough have been linked with his services.

You have to fear that the Millers might get priced out of Gnanduillet’s signature with the calibre of rivals in the hunt for him – but it looks like a ‘wait and see’ mission.

Ross Stewart

After netting seven times for Ross County in the Scottish Premiership last season, Stewart became a player of interest for clubs south of the border.

The 24-year-old striker hasn’t been as prolific in the current campaign with just two league goals to his name, but he’s covered all positions in County’s frontline, proving himself to be very versatile.

Rotherham were linked with him weeks ago with League One clubs Fleetwood, Shrewsbury and MK Dons also linked, and the Millers could approach him on a pre-contract in advance of next season.

Josh Kayode

Kayode is probably Rotherham’s most talented youngster, and some fans have been calling for his recall from his loan spell at Carlisle United.

But Warne has confirmed that the Ireland youth international is to remain out on loan for the rest of the season – but that won’t necessarily be at Brunton Park as the Millers could recall him and send him elsewhere if they wanted.