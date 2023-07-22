Highlights Rotherham United's former defender, Wes Harding, has found a new club, signing with Millwall after departing from Rotherham at the end of his contract.

Sully Kaikai has been on trial with Rotherham and the club is hoping to make a decision on whether to sign him by the weekend, despite interest from other clubs.

Rotherham is pursuing the signature of former Sheffield United striker, Billy Sharp, but faces competition from other clubs. A decision on Sharp's future will also be made soon.

Rotherham United achieved their goals last season by maintaining their place in the Championship.

The Millers have become a yo-yo club in recent years, bouncing between the second and third tiers of English football.

However, Matt Taylor guided the team to a 19th place finish that saw the team finally settle in the Championship.

But that battle begins again in August, with Rotherham again likely looking to cement their position in the division.

The summer transfer window offers the club the chance to improve the first team squad, but departures such as Chiedozie Ogbene’s has come as a blow during this off-season.

What is the latest Rotherham United transfer news?

Taylor’s side will get their season underway in just a couple of weeks with a trip to face Stoke City on 5 August.

For now, we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding Rotherham…

Wes Harding's Rotherham United message

Wes Harding has found a new club following his departure from Rotherham this summer.

The defender has posted on social media his message of thanks to his former club, where he departed at the end of a three-year contract.

Harding was a key player in helping the team gain promotion under Paul Warne, and then staying up in the division last year.

He made 140 appearances for the club during his three-year stint, but has now signed for Championship rivals Millwall.

Millers supporters won’t have to wait long to see him again, with the two teams set to meet in September.

Sully Kaikai trial

Kaikai has been on trial with Rotherham in recent weeks, with the team assessing the possibility of signing the 27-year-old.

Taylor addressed the future of the former Crystal Palace winger earlier this week.

He confirmed that the club is hoping to make a decision on whether to sign him by the weekend, with the player having played in a pre-season friendly against Middlesbrough in midweek.

The Rotherham boss indicated that the Championship side are keen to sign the forward, but that he may still have interest from elsewhere.

"We want to make a decision on Sullay by the weekend," said Taylor, via The Yorkshire Post.

"We could have waited for the weekend and then go into Sheffield United [on Tuesday] and him play in those two games.

"But he's got other clubs waiting on ourselves and his situation.

"I know right wing-back isn't his position and he probably ended up right back more often than as a right winger."

Latest on Billy Sharp pursuit

Rotherham are pursuing the signature of ex-Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

According to the Rotherham Advertiser, a decision will be made over the forward’s future soon.

The Millers face competition in the race for his signature, with the club having put forward their offer to convince the 37-year-old of the move.

Sharp left the Blades this summer following the end of his contract, having helped the team gain automatic promotion to the Premier League last season.

Reading to sign Charlie Savage

Reading have seemingly won the race to the signing of Charlie Savage from Manchester United.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the League One side have agreed a deal to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis.

It had been reported by The Sun that Rotherham were one of a number of Championship sides interested in signing the 20-year-old.

But a deal has been agreed with the Royals, meaning that Taylor has missed out on one of his potential transfer targets, barring any last minute hiccups in his move to Reading.