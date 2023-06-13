Rotherham United's 2022/23 campaign can be considered nothing but a success.

Despite having lost Paul Warne to Derby, under the guidance of Matt Taylor, the Millers ensured their survival in the second tier with a 19th place finish.

No doubt when things get going next season, the aim will once again be Championship survival, and the club have the upcoming summer to ensure that ambition once again becomes a reality.

With that said, below, we've taken a look at the latest transfer news surrounding the at present.

Latest news on Chiedozie Ogbene as Norwich linked

One transfer story and player attracting a lot of attention at the moment surrounds Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene.

With his contract due to expire, there are plenty of clubs lining up to sign the 26-year-old on a free transfer.

As per The Star, Norwich are the latest club to join the queue to sign the Republic of Ireland international on a free transfer this summer.

Ogbene has been offered a new deal to remain with the Millers, but it would be a surprise to see him remain at the New York Stadium given the high level

Sunderland player eyed

Another transfer story that is Rotherham related doing the rounds at the moment surrounds Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.

The Millers have been linked with the 30-year-old once again this summer, with the Australian having spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan from the club.

Despite making just seven appearances during that loan spell due to injury, it is said that the Millers would be keen to bring him back this summer.

With Bailey Wright having just one year left on his contract at Sunderland, it could be a summer switch that makes sense for all involved.

Carlton Palmer casts verdict on potential Sunderland deal

That is how former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer sees the deal.

Speaking to FLW on the links, Palmer believes it would be a good move for Wright, Rotherham and Sunderland, with the 30-year-old unlikely to get a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

"Wright only featured in seven games for Rotherham during his loan spell due to injury," Palmer explained to FLW.

"But, Rotherham are keen to take him on a permanent deal.

"With one-year left on his contract, I think this would be good business for all parties.

"Given his age - 30 - Sunderland, with their new policy of signing young players, it's very unlikely he's going to be offered a new contract.

"So, Rotherham would be a good destination - it'd be good for the player and good for the club."