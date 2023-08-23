Rotherham United have suffered a winless start to the new Championship season.

The Millers have just one point from a possible nine, as they look to maintain their place in the second division this year.

Matt Taylor’s side managed to solidify their position in the second tier after spending multiple seasons as a yo-yo club between the Championship and League One.

A 19th place finish saw the team come six points clear of the relegation zone.

But a difficult summer has seen the team lose key figures like Chiedozie Ogbene and Wes Harding.

What are the latest transfer headlines surrounding Rotherham United?

Signings have arrived to help bolster the squad, but results have yet to come to the New York Stadium to start the new term.

There is still just over a week remaining in the window for the club to complete their transfer business.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham transfer news…

Cameron Humphreys stance

Cameron Humphreys may be set for an exit from Rotherham before the window closes next week.

According to Teamtalk, Derby County are considering a move for the 25-year-old.

The Rams are lining up a potential replacement for Eiran Cashin amid interest from Brighton for the youngster.

Paul Warne is hoping to reunite with Humphreys, who he signed to Rotherham just 12 months ago before making the switch to Pride Park.

It is believed any deal will cost the League One side up to £1.5 million.

Luton Town chase

According to the Evening Standard, the Millers are weighing up a potential move for Luton’s Admiral Muskwe.

The striker has fallen well down the pecking order at Kenilworth Road and will need to leave the Hatters in order to receive any game time this season.

The 25-year-old spent last season out on loan with Fleetwood Town, making 12 appearances in League One for the team, scoring three goals.

It is expected that Luton will look to cash-in on the player, with Rotherham currently in pole position in the race to his signature.

Derby eye Kelly

According to Darren Witcoop, Derby have set their sights on potentially signing Georgie Kelly.

The forward may be available this summer as a knock-on consequence of Rotherham’s pursuit of Muskwe.

If the Luton forward does arrive, then the Rams may be able to take advantage by signing Kelly.

Muskwe’s potential arrival would see the 26-year-old fall even further down the pecking order of Taylor’s side, which could open the door to his exit.

Taylor makes transfer admission

Taylor has highlighted the number of players that Rotherham have missed out on signing this summer due to their financial position.

The Millers are unable to compete on the same level as some of their league rivals, which has seen them unable to sign some of their transfer targets this window.

The Rotherham boss admitted that it has been a difficult summer for the club, but revealed that he is happy with the level of backing he has received from the board.

“If I told you about all of the players we'd missed out on we'd be here all day,” said Taylor, via the Rotherham Advertiser.

“It's not in the hundreds but it's a big number.

“We value these players at a certain level and we can't afford to pay above that.

“We're fully aware of where we are in the reckoning.

“What I will say is that I've been incredibly well backed and well supported and this squad will get closer and closer to showing that.”