Rotherham United survived against the odds in the Championship last season - but they have it all to do again in South Yorkshire this coming season.

The Millers, who had suffered three relegations in their three previous Championship campaigns prior to last season, were expected to have suffered under the relatively inexperienced Matt Taylor.

But to much surprise, they battled above the drop with relative ease.

Despite their confirmed Championship status though, the Millers need to make sure of their second-tier credentials once more - and that comes with recruits. Football League World takes a look at the latest Rotherham transfer news.

What did Matt Taylor say about Christ Tiehi's move to Rotherham United?

The Millers confirmed the signing of Christ Tiehi earlier this week to take their tally to seven for the summer. The Frenchman, who grew up in Le Havre’s youth academy after being born in Paris, failed to make his mark in France - moving to England when he was 21.

A few seasons roaming the non-leagues saw him move to the Czech Republic - and an impressive stint at Slovan Liberec saw him move back to the UK to join Wigan.

At the age of 25, the Millers have signed him for what they described as a "club-record fee", though that itself is unspecified - with their previous record being just £500,000 for Jon Taylor from Peterborough.

Boss Matt Taylor said about his move: “It's been one of the worst-kept secrets in football history, the fact he's been training with us. He's also been present at some of our games and then trained on the pitch after those games.

"We've not been able to hide it very well. At a club like Rotherham, everything gets out no matter what. I'm delighted it's over the line.”

Cameron Humphreys

According to TEAMtalk, Derby are weighing up a £1.5million move for Rotherham defender Cameron Humphreys.

The defender, who spent life under Paul Warne before the manager moved to the third tier, came through the ranks at Manchester City, before making his debut for the treble winners in 2016.

It didn’t quite work out for the Mancunian, though 39 appearances for Rotherham last season in their best league finish in 19 years has reportedly tempted the Rams.

With Eiran Cashin potentially leaving for Premier League outfit Brighton, Derby are looking for someone to take his place and that could result in a move for the 24-year-old.

Coventry City and Swansea are also in the race for Humphreys.

Matt Taylor on loans

The signing of Christ Tiehi isn't enough for Taylor, so he says - as his squad continues to battle for reinforcements.

The Millers still, on paper, have one of the weaker squads in the league and their wage budget tells a story as their annual payroll reportedly stands at just £5,000,000. As a result, they are reliant on loans and though Taylor admits he has submitted some bids, there has been no movement on that front.

He said: "The squad is thin, we know that, and we're still working as hard as we possibly can. There's things in our control and things out of our control but we do feel a little bit light in terms of numbers.

"Unfortunately our loan offers are just standing still. I don't quite know what we have to do or how the loan market will change in the next couple of weeks. People are probably assessing options and finance and there own squads so there's so many things you can't control.

"We want them available right now but we have to understand that's not quite possible."