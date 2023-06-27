As the transfer window is set to gather pace in the coming weeks, one club who are yet to make any transfer dealings thus far are Rotherham United.

Reports from the Rotherham Advertiser on Saturday suggest that Matt Taylor and the club's recruitment team have been working behind-the-scenes in order to pin down their summer targets, despite the fact no players have officially been added to the Millers' squad.

In an interview on the club's official website, Taylor has stressed that the club are close to some additions.

"I've been showing players around the training ground first and foremost and bringing them down to the stadium, which is a huge selling point – it's a fantastic stadium," he said.

"It's always a work in progress.

"We've got some really good targets in mind who we want to push."

Here's the latest on the transfer situation...

Chiedozie Ogbene joins Luton Town

The main talking point surrounding Rotherham since the beginning of the transfer window has been around the future of winger Chiedozie Ogbene, and this evening the saga has been put to bed as the Republic of Ireland international has become the first signing of the Premier League era for newly-promoted Luton Town.

After last season's conclusion, the Millers confirmed on their retained list that Ogbene would be offered fresh terms, however he has declined the club's offer and made the move to Kenilworth Road. Luton have gone under the radar in this transfer saga, as the main reported interest in Ogbene came from fellow Championship outfits Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City.

After the transfer was confirmed, Hatters boss Rob Edwards described Ogbene as an 'exciting addition' when speaking on the club website.

“Chio is a really exciting addition and is someone we’ve liked for a while,” he said.

“We got to look at him a lot last season in preparing to play against him and his Rotherham team, and in my opinion he was their best and most threatening player.”

Rotherham talks with Hall and Fosu

The aforementioned report from the Rotherham Advertiser also highlights that Taylor has held talks with both Grant Hall and Tarique Fosu.

Both players were on loan at the New York Stadium last season, and the 41-year-old is keen to secure both players' services on a permanent basis in order to sustain the core of a squad which surpassed many outsiders' predictions.

Hall and Fosu are both available on the free agent market having been released by Middlesbrough and Brentford respectively.

Morrison and Peltier commit to Rotherham

Two players who have committed their future to the club are the experienced defenders Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier.

Both have signed one-year extensions with the club after their experience was crucial in the Millers' successful attempt to stave off relegation last season.