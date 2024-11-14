Steve Evans has revealed Tony Stewart's current stance on his management at Rotherham United, with the Millers' in the midst of an inconsistent return to League One.

The Scottish boss was re-instated as Rotherham boss with just weeks of their dismal Championship campaign remaining, with the hope that he could once again work his magic and see the South Yorkshire side once again assert themselves as promotion contenders in the third tier.

However, the cards haven't exactly fallen that way for those of a Red and White persuasion, and after the first 15 games of the season, the club finds itself sitting in 15th place in the third tier, with a points return of just 17.

A run of one victory in six encounters across all competitions has led to sections of the fanbase expressing their frustration at the experienced man at the helm, who has since revealed Stewart's stance on the Millers' current predicament after the pair held conversations following a 2-0 away defeat to Barnsley last time out.

Steve Evans reveals Tony Stewart stance amid poor Rotherham United form

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser ahead of the November international break, which saw the Reds' home clash with Bolton Wanderers postponed, Evans spoke about the tough conversations had with Stewart in the wake of the South Yorkshire Derby loss at Oakwell.

“My conversation with him on Saturday was not an easy one for me,” he said. “He is the wealthy benefactor who has put millions of pounds into this club. He didn't get those millions by being an easy touch."

“It was hard, but he opened up with: ‘I want you to turn this around and I'm stood shoulder to shoulder with you.' He said: ‘I'm here to support you'," Evans added.

“We discussed the previous night and our run of form. The chairman wants to see an upturn in performances first and foremost. He talks about performances because he's a wholehearted believer in ‘performances right, results right’

The Scot continued : “He said: ‘I believe in you. I saw what happened the first time you were here. Get this oil tanker moving in the right direction'."

Steve Evans admits that post-Barnsley reaction should fuel Rotherham United motivation

As previously highlighted, Evans and the Rotherham players were the subject of a strongly frustrated reception from those in the away end at Oakwell last Friday.

The former Stevenage boss completely understood how the supporters felt as his side walked down the tunnel after the 2-0 loss, and states that his side must showcase their true mentality in the encounters which are to follow.

“Our boys are hurting at the reaction they got on Friday night,” Evans stated “At our team meeting on Monday, players were telling me that they've never had that in their careers."

“I've never had it. I didn't come back to Rotherham United to get that. But I couldn't say that if I was one of the supporters I would have acted any differently."

He concluded: “Our performance over 90 minutes fell below the standard supporters should expect of a Steve Evans team. We cannot die like the team did last year.”

Rotherham United must put things right over the International break

With over a week until their next League One encounter against Crawley Town, Evans and his side would argue that the international break has come at an ideal time for them to reset and put things right on the training pitch.

Whilst the club saw a lot of player turnover in the summer with 14 new incomings, there is still a core of seasoned third tier performers among the ranks that are currently performing way below the levels expected of themselves and the South Yorkshire outfit as a whole.

Rotherham United's statistics in the 2024/25 League One season so far, as per FotMob Statistics Amount League ranking (Out of 24) Goals per match 0.9 19th Average possession % 46.7% 17th Accurate long balls per match 28.7 5th Accurate passes per match 210.1 23rd

Many predicted Rotherham to at least challenge for the play-offs as a minimum requirement, but they are currently seven points behind Stockport County who currently occupy sixth place.

Throughout their previous promotion seasons at this level, United have also seen their team built upon a solid defensive base. However, a total of just three clean sheets and the concession of 1.2 goals per game so far highlights a key issue.

Evans will be grateful that Stewart is providing him more time to turn the tide at the New York Stadium, as the gap between Rotherham and the top six can still be made up in the 31 games left.

But, failure to do so will surely see the 79-year-old owner take sentiment aside and make a change in the best interest of the club.