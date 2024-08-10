Highlights Rotherham United closing in on signing Mallik Wilks from Sheffield Wednesday for added firepower in promotion push.

Wilks has struggled for gametime at Championship club, prompting League One side Rotherham to lead in signing race.

Potential deal beneficial for all parties involved, allowing Wilks to make impact in League One and providing funds for Sheffield Wednesday.

Rotherham United are closing in on the signing of Sheffield Wednesday’s Mallik Wilks before the transfer window closes.

According to Football Insider, the League One side are keen on bolstering their forward options ahead of a promotion push under Steve Evans.

Wilks has been with the Owls since 2022, joining from Hull City, but he has struggled for consistent gametime with the Championship club.

The 25-year-old made just 15 appearances in the second division last season, including only one start, as Sheffield Wednesday managed a great escape from relegation (all stats from Fbref).

Milks’ future at Hillsborough has been in doubt throughout the summer, with Rotherham now leading the race to his permanent signature.

Mallik Wilks - Sheffield Wednesday league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 16 (5) 1 (5) 2023-24 15 (1) 0

Rotherham’s Mallik Wilks talks

Rotherham look set to win the race to sign Wilks this summer, having faced stiff competition from various League One rivals.

Football Insider previously reported that the likes of Charlton Athletic, Reading and Stockport County were all eyeing a move for the winger.

Talks are now underway between Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday to finalise a deal as the transfer heads into its final couple of weeks.

Related Medical scheduled as Wrexham set to finalise transfer swoop for Rotherham United player Wrexham are set to complete the signing of Ollie Rathbone from League One rivals Rotherham United after a fee was agreed between the clubs.

Wilks has previously performed well in the third tier of English football, contributing 34 goals and 21 assists from 106 appearances at that level for Doncaster Rovers, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday, helping the latter pair gain promotion.

Wilks has just one year remaining on his current Sheffield Wednesday contract, meaning the club are incentivised to cash in now instead of opting to lose him for nothing in 2025.

Given his lack of game time under Danny Rohl, it would make sense for the player to move on and make the jump back down to League One level for the season ahead.

Steve Evans’ Mallik Wilks stance

Evans discussed Rotherham’s chances of signing Wilks earlier in the week.

The Rotherham boss admitted that it would be very difficult to complete a deal for the player due to the finances involved, suggesting negotiations were above his station at this point.

“Yeah, we like Mallik a lot,” said Evans, via the Rotherham Advertiser.

“It just seems to be a breakdown in communications.

“We can't seem to get a definitive ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

“We get a 'Well, can you do this? Maybe, maybe not’.

“The negotiations are at Rob Scott [Rotherham’s director of football recruitment] level.

“I'd have probably thrown my dummy out and walked away had it been me.

“That's why Rob does what he does.”

Rotherham’s Wilks deals works for all parties

Wilks has a tremendous record in League One from the few seasons he has played at that level, but just hasn’t found a way to make it work in the Championship.

Going back to the third tier with a club like Rotherham makes a lot of sense due to their promotion ambition.

This should give the Millers some added firepower in what should be a tough battle for a top two and top six place this season.

This also raises some funds for Sheffield Wednesday, which could be reinvested back into Rohl’s side before the window shuts on 30 August.