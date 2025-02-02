Rotherham United are reportedly hoping to sign Arsenal striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji on loan before Monday's transfer deadline.

That's according to Football Insider, who claim that Rotherham have made a late move for Butler-Oyedeji as they look to bring him to the New York Stadium.

Butler-Oyedeji has been with Arsenal since the age of eight, and he spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Accrington Stanley before spending the whole of the following season at Cheltenham Town, but he failed to register a goal or assist during a combined total of 25 appearances for both clubs.

The 22-year-old has impressed since returning to the Emirates Stadium, and after scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 10 games for the Gunners' U21 side this season, he was handed his senior debut by Mikel Arteta when he came on as a substitute in the 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League last month.

However, with first-team opportunities likely to be limited at Arsenal between now and the end of the season, Butler-Oyedeji could head out on loan once again before the end of the transfer window, and the Millers are keen to land his signature.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji loan move

After a big influx of signings in the summer, Rotherham were widely tipped to challenge for an immediate return to the Championship this season, but it has not worked out that way so far.

It looked as though the Millers were turning a corner after a recent five-game unbeaten run, but two defeats in their last three games against Burton Albion and Birmingham City have stalled their progress, and Steve Evans' side currently sit 15th in the League One table, eight points from the play-off places.

Championship table (as it stands 2nd February) Team P GD Pts 9 Bolton Wanderers 29 0 44 10 Barnsley 29 2 43 11 Stevenage 27 2 40 12 Lincoln City 29 1 39 13 Blackpool 28 1 38 14 Mansfield Town 27 1 37 15 Rotherham United 28 0 37 16 Wigan Athletic 28 -1 34

Speaking after the 2-1 defeat to league leaders Birmingham on Saturday, Evans stressed the need to bring in reinforcements before Monday's deadline, particularly after winger Mallik Wilks was forced off with injury in the first half.

"We're low on numbers," Evans told the Rotherham Advertiser.

"I don't control that side of it, as you know.

"I need to talk to Rob (director of football recruitment Scott) and the powers-that-be. That will be this evening or tomorrow morning.

"One thing I know is that I won't be let down by the board and (chairman) Tony Stewart. If we need some help ... they've never failed to give me help or any other managers help.

"We do have irons in the fire. We want to bring in players we feel will make a difference to us."

Rotherham's top target is believed to be an attacker from a Scottish club, but with no guarantee they will be able to secure a deal, Evans insisted that "there are options other than him", and it appears that Butler-Oyedeji is one of those.

Swiss side FC Zurich reportedly made an approach to sign Butler-Oyedeji in December, but he remains available after the move failed to materialise, and the Millers will be hoping to reach an agreement in the next 24 hours.

Tony Stewart must provide Steve Evans with Rotherham United backing

It has been an underwhelming season for Rotherham, but after an improved few months, they still have a chance to launch a late play-off push.

The Millers have brought in two new players during the January transfer window, with midfielders Louie Sibley and Dan Gore joining on loan from Oxford United and Manchester United respectively, but with the squad currently stretched due to injuries, it is essential that owner Tony Stewart supports Evans with more signings before Monday's deadline.

Butler-Oyedeji may have struggled during his loans with Accrington and Cheltenham, but he has shown plenty of potential for Arsenal's academy side over the past 18 months, and he may now be ready to make an impact in League One.